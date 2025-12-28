Benefits of Chewing Cloves Daily: What Happens If You Start Chewing 1 Clove Every Morning

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Chewing Cloves Benefits: Cloves, also known as laung in India, is not just a regular spice, but a powerhouse of several essential nutrients that can help your body stay healthy and happy.
Yes, you read that right! This tiny Ayurvedic properties filled spice in your kitchen could quietly transform your health.
As per experts, chewing just one clove every morning on an empty stomach is an age-old habit rooted in Ayurveda, and modern science is now backing its benefits. From improving digestion to boosting immunity, this simple daily ritual may do more for your body than you expect.
In this article, let's explore the benefits that the body may enjoy when you start the day by chewing cloves daily on an empty stomach.
So what happens in the body when you start chewing cloves regularly? Scroll down to know the benefits that your body may start enjoying when you incorporate this simple daily habit:
One of the potent Ayurvedic benefits of chewing cloves daily is that it helps in managing blood sugar levels. Yes, you read that right! Chewing 1 clove daily in the morning can help control diabetes symptoms by regularising insulin resistance.
However, before incorporating any new habit with chronic health issues, make sure to speak to your dietician or doctor.
For those who are dealing with any type of liver health issues - consider adding cloves to your daily diet. Inflammation or swelling of the organ can be controlled with cloves. Yes, you read that right! Those diagnosed with liver issues or diseases can add cloves to their diet to manage the condition and keep the organ safe.
Poor liver health can make it difficult for the gut to function properly, and as discussed above, having cloves can help manage and maintain the health of the liver. Therefore, if you are dealing with bad breath issues, make sure to start the day by chewing cloves daily.
You will never have to buy or use any other mouth fresheners after this simple tweak in your daily lifestyle habits.
If you are someone who is tired of dealing with low immunity, make sure to add cloves to your daily diet routine. Cloves not only helps with liver health and bad breath, but also keep seasonal diseases at bay by strengthening the body's immunity power.
Are you on your weight loss journey? You may consider adding cloves to your daily diet routine to boost your metabolism and support weight loss process. According to Ayurveda, active agents in cloves helps in breaking down food particles in the body, this helping the system in absorbing just the required nutrients and not the fat.
Cloves can be added to the daily diet routine in many ways, some include:
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information