Benefits Of Basil Seeds: Add This Herb In Your Diet And See The Difference

Basil leaves are very common in Indian household but did you know that its seeds are also edible and extremely nutritious?

Basil or Tulsi leaves is found in every Indian household, especially Hindu families as it is considered a holy plant. They are very popularly consumed by people too in many different ways. Some people use it in tea, others use it simply with hot water to cure cough or cold. We all know that basil leaves are very good for overall health but did you know basil seeds also come with certain healthy properties and are equally edible?

The seeds may look similar to sesame seeds but are different. It is not only used in planting it in the soil for basil plant but also is edible. Many people use it different types of foods in different seasons.

Here Are Some Benefits That May Surprise You

Check out its benefits:

Great Source of Minerals

Just like basil leaves, the seeds are also loaded with nutrients like iron, magnesium, calcium, etc. If consumed regularly, it can aid in promoting bone health and muscle health while the iron content will be useful in producing more red blood cells (RBC's).

Keeps the Heart Healthy

Basil seeds have properties that aid in maintaining heart health. How? They are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This a type of omega-3 fatty acid. You already know the power of omega-3 fatty acids for heart as well as overall health. It can reduce inflammation and cholesterol.

Aids in Weight Management

Basil seeds, if consumed after soaking them in water, can increase fibre content in the body. This can keep you satiated for a long time, reduce cravings and appetite during the day thereby help you eat less carbs and other types of junk. This is especially useful for people who wants to lose weight. They also have the power to maintain blood sugar levels in the body thus making it a diabetes friendly food.

Hydrates the Body

When these seeds are soaked in water, they become larger in size and will look like a gel-like expansion. Strangely, this is very useful in hydrating the body, especially during hot summers.

Loaded with Antioxidants

It is needless to mention that they are loaded with antioxidants and can act as full body detox. The3y contain polyphenols and flavonoids which can reduce oxidative stress and cell damage and get rid of free radicals.

Boosts Your Digestive System

Basils seeds also can aid in digestion. Have basil seeds after soaking them in water. It can help prevent constipation, aid in easy bowel movement, digest food fast, increase metabolism and soothe your intestine.

