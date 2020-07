A strong immune system is the best weapon to fight the deadly COVID-19 disease. To keep your immunity at its best, it is essential to follow a healthy diet and regular exercise. Some spices and herbs are being widely promoted as having immunity-boosting properties amidst the pandemic. Ashwagandha is one such herb highly recommended by Ayurveda experts. Also Read - Ashwagandha for diabetes: How does it help in managing blood sugar?

For years, ashwagandha has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for treatment for various health conditions ranging from seasonal flu to depression and infertility. The name ashwagandha is derived from two Sanskrit words: ashva—meaning horse— and gandha-meaning smell. It is believed that in ancient times people used to consume it to get horse-like strength and energy. The botanical name of the plant is Withania somnifera, but it is also popularly known as Indian ginseng, poison gooseberry, and winter cherry. This traditional medicinal herb is well-known for its immunity-boosting, anti-ageing and de-stressing properties. Also Read - Ashwagandha: An ayurvedic herb with science-backed health benefits

Ayurveda experts also claim that ashwagandha has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties. It is being recommended as an effective natural remedy to fight depression, anxiety and to boost fertility and brain function. To get these health benefits, one can consume the roots of ashwagandha in various forms. You can just swallow a spoonful of ashwagandha powder or drink as herbal tea to give your immune system a boost during COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - 5 natural remedies for getting rid of lyme disease during summer

Step-By-Step Process Of Making Ashwagandha Tea

Not just during the pandemic, but you can drink ashwagandha tea throughout the year to get its benefits. Follow the steps to prepare the delicious herbal tea:

Ingredients: 1 cup of water, 1 teaspoon ashwagandha powder, half lemon, honey as per taste.

Method:

Boil water in a saucepan.

Add the ashwagandha powder to it, or you can use a couple of ashwagandha roots.

Close the lid and let it boil for 10-15 minutes.

Strain in it a cup and squeeze some lemon juice and add honey as per your taste.

Experts recommend drinking ashwagandha tea after having junk food or an unhealthy meal as it can help reduce the toxin level and enhance the digestive process.

Benefits of Ashwagandha tea that are proven by science

A study, published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, revealed that Ashwagandha tea helps promote relaxation.

A study published in Phytochemistry suggested that Ashwagandha tea may benefit people with diabetes as it was found to help increase glucose uptake and insulin sensitivity. Another study published in the Indian Journal of Experimental Biology found that ashwagandha can lower blood sugar levels as effectively as an oral hypoglycemic drug.

A study that appeared in the Indian Journal of Medical Research indicated that the herb may have the potential to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

A study published in the journal Phytomedicine showed that Ashwagandha can reduce anxiety levels.

A study published in the AAPS Journal suggested that withaferin A — a crystalline steroidal compound found in ashwagandha leaves — may have cancer-fighting properties. Another study published in PLoS One revealed that this compound can kill chemo-resistant cancer stem cells in mice.

A study published in Fertility and Sterility investigated the impact of ashwagandha on fertility and found that it helped increase sperm count and sperm quality.