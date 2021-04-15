Beat The Heat This Season! Expert Reveals 5 Cooling Foods To Eat This Summer

Are you looking for foods to beat the heat this season? Here are 5 budget-friendly, summer foods that will help you cool down.

As soon as summer comes, it becomes hot and humid outside. From drinking plenty of water to eating cold treats, people do plenty of things to beat the heat. However, summer is also the perfect time to take things slow and enjoy the outdoors under the beautiful sunshine. Unfortunately, for many people, summer is also the time when feeling hot, uncomfortable due to the rising temperature. But during summer, one gets to enjoy the abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables and you get plenty of fresh produce that can help you cool down.

Summer Foods To Help You Cool Down

With the mercury levels on the rise, the scorching sun can drain you out of all the energy and make you feel dehydrated. Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recently took to her social media account to share 5 foods that can help your body cool down without being too heavy on the pocket. Let's check out the foods:

Watermelon

A delicious and refreshing fruit, watermelon is one of the healthiest fruit that can help you beat the heat. Dr Geetika says, "made up of 92% water, it's an excellent hydrating fruit! It is also packed with lycopene, antioxidants, Vitamins A, B6, and C, potassium, and amino acids." Not only will this healthy fruit help your body cool down, but it is also a low-calorie treat good for people trying to lose weight.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a must-have summer food that detoxifies the body and keeps the skin healthy and beautiful. It consists of 95 per cent of water, which makes it super hydrating. Mittal Gupta added that this superfood "eliminates toxins from the body and keeps you hydrated."

Celery

Another food with a high percentage of water is celery. Since it contains 95 per cent water and electrolytes, this makes it a good option to keep necessary fluid levels up. The benefits aren't limited to hydration, it contains antioxidants that help purify the skin and slow down the signs of ageing.

Yoghurt

Whether you like it sweet or sour, yoghurt is an easy-peasy addition to your summer diet. When it's too hot outside, adding curd to your meal is the rescue you will need. "Yogurt is made for summer eating whether it's ice cream or frozen yoghurt. It's cooling, nutritious, light, and the perfect snack," wrote Dr Geetika.

Cauliflower

Part of the cruciferous vegetable family, cauliflower is "rich in vitamin C and several minerals and micronutrients." Studies suggest that cauliflower has high water content, which makes it highly nutritious and hydrating.

Stick To Summer Foods But Stay Away From These

While it may seem tempting to binge on ice cream or grab a cold drink to beat the heat, these can be extremely harmful to your health. In fact, studies have shown that frizzy cold drinks, ice-cream can actually interfere with your body's cooling mechanism and lead to problems. It is better to avoid these and other foods and drinks like coffee, fried foods that can cause a thermal effect on the body and increase its temperature, leading to more problems.

Note: While these foods are healthy, consult your doctor to avoid any complications.