Beat the heat this Holi with these refreshing and healthy drinks

Stay refreshed this Holi with healthy and hydrating summer drinks that help you beat the heat. From traditional thandai to natural coolers, here are nourishing beverages to keep your energy levels high and dehydration away.

Beat the heat this Holi with these refreshing and healthy drinks

Holi is about bright colours, festive sweets and soaking up the sun. However, the festival normally occurs in the season with the highest temperatures, so spending many hours outside may result in dehydration, fatigue, and heat exhaustion rather soon. Though consuming gujiyas and fried foods come along with the celebration, it is important to balance the snacks with healthy and water refreshing beverages. Suitable summer drinks not only cool down the body but also replenish the energy and digestion levels during the day.

Healthy and refreshing drinks for Holi

These are some cool and refreshing beverages that you can have on this Holi so as to remain cool and hydrated.

Thandai: The Holi cooler

A celebration of Holi is never complete without a glass of thandai. Thandai is made of milk, nuts, seeds, fennel, rose petals, and aromatic spices, and is cooling and refreshing. The materials are famous due to their natural cooling effect, which helps in controlling body temperature. In order to make it healthier, use less sugar added, and use a natural sweetener, such as honey or dates. Another alternative is a vegan version with almond milk.

Coconut Water: The electrolyte booster of Nature

One of the most natural drinks that are good to beat the heat is coconuts water. It contains such electrolytes as magnesium and potassium that will replace the fluids lost through sweating. Several hours of colouring will leave you dehydrated unless you take a glass of some chilled coconut water which will immediately make you feel better. It is easy on the stomach and is suitable to every age group.

Aam Panna: tangy and revitalizing

Raw mango beverage or aam panna is an Indian household summer staple. This fiery drink is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and is a protection against heatstroke. It also helps in digestion particularly when one had a lot of festive meals. Add roasted cumin powder and black salt to prepare it with extra flavour and digestive properties.

Lemon Mint Water to beat the heat

The most basic beverages can be the best. Glass of lemon water with the addition of fresh mint leaves does not only give you a refreshing flavour but also purifies the body. Lemon contains vitamin C, and mint is a soothing and cooling agent to the stomach. Add pinch of rock salt to replace electrolytes in order to enhance hydration.

You may like to read

Buttermilk Chaas: Intestine friendly and relaxing

Buttermilk is an Indian probiotic tea that helps in the health of the gut. It helps to keep the body cool, digests better, and helps avoid bloating, which is especially needed after a celebration. When it is roasted, add cumin powder, leaves of coriander, and a sprinkle of black salt to give it a tasty touch.

Fruit-Infused detox Water

Fruit infused water is a good choice in case you want to have something new, low-calorie, and not that old-fashioned. Slice cucumber, oranges, strawberries or basil leaves and leave them in chilled water and allow to sit for a few hours. It adds natural flavour and makes you stay refreshed all day long.

Why is hydration important during Holi?

It is a risk of being dehydrated by playing Holi in the direct sunlight. When the fluid intake is not adequate, such symptoms as headaches, dizziness, and low energy are typical. Taking fluids in between will keep the electrolytes in check, help in metabolism, and keep your skin radiant even when you are exposed to colours and the sun.

Going to Holi the smart way by combining partying with smart hydration. You will not go home exhausted after the festival by making healthy choices of summer drinks. Keep calm, keep secure, and hydration should be the key as you absorb the colours of happiness.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.