Be Careful, You May Be Making These Sneaky Health Mistakes

There are rules when it comes to healthy living and it involves not overdoing things. Urvashi Agarwal, an integrative health coach highlighted some mistakes you might be making but are not aware.

Drinking water

The first one involves drinking water -- not the quantity, but the way in which the water is consumed. According to the expert, gulping down water directly from the bottle while standing is not the ideal way. Instead, one must sit down and drink it slowly from a glass, as this way, the body will soak it up better.

Eating fruits

One thinks that eating many fruits is good for health. But, Agarwal stated that instead of a huge fruit feast, keep it simple with one or two fruits at a time, as this way, your body will appreciate the moderation.

Conscious snacking

You may think that you are munching on healthy snacks, so what is the problem? But, the expert pointed out that snacking while staring at screens can lead to overeating. Instead, try this: grab a bowl, put away the bag, and savour each bite mindfully. "You'll feel more satisfied," she said.

Don't go nuts

"Nuts are healthy, but don't go nuts with them. Avoid absentminded munching straight from the container. Opt for a set amount, and savour each nut's goodness," Agarwal advised.

Flour fundamentals

Mixing different grain flours can upset your tummy, warned the expert, adding that it is important to keep it simple by using one grain at a time. "You can switch things up in different meals to keep your digestion happy."

Are you ready to make these changes for the sake of your health?