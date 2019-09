According to a research published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, berberine and other compounds present in barberries can help fight against inflammation and acne. © Shuttertsock

Also known as Berberis vulgaris, barberry is native to Europe. Considered to be a natural healer, this fruit has an array of remarkable health benefits. It has been used for its medicinal properties for a long time now. Being highly nutritious, barberries can help you get rid of and prevent various health ailments. From managing diabetes to treating diarrhea and boosting your oral health, barberry does it all for you. Here, we talk about the various health benefits of barberries.

Controls sugar level

Barberries contain a compound called berberine. This may help in managing type 1 diabetes, which occurs due to increased blood sugar level. This compound can also improve insulin sensitivity of your body cells and prevent and manage type 2 diabetes, says a study published in the journal Metabolism.

Treats diarrhea

According to a study published in the journal PLOS One, barberries can inhibit certain receptors in the gut and prevent diarrhea. It can also slow down the transit of faeces from the rectum in case you are already suffering from the condition. This fruit can help you in this regard because of a compound called berberine.

Prevents metabolic syndrome

This is a combination of various diseases and conditions that occur together. These conditions may include heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, increase in cholesterol level, etc. According to a study published in the journal Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy, barberries can help in reducing your likelihood of developing these ailments. In case you already have metabolic syndrome, eating barberries can help reduce oxidative stress in the body. This will further reduce the cell damage caused by free radicals.

Improves dental health

Plaque build-up in your teeth can lead to certain inflammatory conditions like gingivitis. This dental ailment can also cause swelling and irritation in your gums. It contains a strong anti-inflammatory compound called berberine. This can help you fight against the condition. Apart from eating this fruit to treat this condition, you can also opt for barberry gel.

Prevents cancer

Being a powerful antioxidant, barberries can potentially help fight against oxidative damage, which is a risk factor for cancer development, says a study published in the journal Anti-cancer Drugs. Not only this, barberries can also cause death of cells that grow abnormally leading to the formation of tumour. They can also prevent replication of cancer cells stopping their growth and can also inhibit secretion of enzymes that help cancer cells to grow.

Treats acne

Acne is a skin condition that causes pimples, redness and inflamed bumps. According to a research published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, berberine and other compounds present in barberries can help fight against inflammation and acne.

Improves cardiovascular health

Various heart ailments like high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias, ischemic heart disease, etc. can be effectively prevented by adding barberries in your daily diet. According to a study published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease, active alkaloid present in barberries enhances a biochemical action in the heart that is known to improve its condition and keep health conditions associated with it at bay