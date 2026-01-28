Banita Sandhu On Quitting Coffee: Here's How Getting Rid Of Coffee Today Will Do To You?

Banita Sandhu just opened up about not drinking coffee anymore and how it has helped her nervous system so much. Here's what will happen to you if you are thinking of quitting coffee.

Banita Sandhu On Quitting Coffee Here's What Getting Rid Of Coffee Today Will Do To You

Actress Banita Sandhu, whom you might have seen in Bridgerton and in a music video with Ap Dhillon, has recently shared the story of her change of lifestyle that has also brought change into her health, which is about quitting coffee. She disclosed that eliminating caffeine from her diet has also helped her to calm her nervous system, anxiety, and enjoy better sleep. With the increasing debate on caffeine, mental health and wellness, this story of Banita brings a line of thinking of how seemingly minor changes in lifestyles can bring about significant effects. Coffee is an effective stimulant that is used to stimulate the central nervous system. The level of cortisol and adrenaline is raised by caffeine and may enhance alertness, but can cause restlessness, jitteriness, and sleeping problems. To those who have very sensitive nervous systems, a regular consumption of coffee can cause stress reactions, anxiety, and even mood swings.

Banita Sandhu: ' Quitting Coffee Improved My Nervous System So Much'

After abstaining from coffee, Banita found her body to be more relaxed and well balanced to enable her nervous system perform without being stimulated all the time. Sandhu commented, "It is something good that I do not drink coffee anymore, and it has done so much good to my nervous system" She also pointed out that it helped her concentrate better and even have better sleep and feel energised.

If you are someone who is planning on quitting Coffee this is what will happen to you if you do so

Balances The Nervous System

Banita takes a balanced approach to fitness as opposed to an intense one. She concentrates on the activities that helps in regulating nervous system like yoga, strength and functional movements. Not only this but caffeine use with high-intensity exercises may excessively stimulate the nervous system, which may result in burnout or exhaustion. The active practice of Banita is conscious, which means that it focuses on the long-term outcomes and the general wellness.

Alternatives Foods That Provide Energy And Relaxation

Nutrition is important in ensuring healthy nervous system. Banita adheres to a healthy, balanced diet, comprising of whole foods, proteins and nutrients that heal the gut and brain. Having mindful meals helps to stabilize the energy levels, which means one will not have to use artificial stimulants like coffee. The eating habits that she has show that the food we eat can have a direct impact on the clarity of mind, mood, and stress.

Conscious Living Beyond Fitness And Food

Banita Sandhu uses the same level of responsible attitude towards her professional film career, selecting the projects which are much closer to her values and mental health interests. She balances work, fitness, and nutrition, which helps her to lead a holistic lifestyle, which helps in creativity and health.

What Will Happen When You Stop Drinking Coffee Today?

If you rely heavily on coffee, stopping to drink it immediately might not be that easy. During the first 24 hours you will feel that you are at loss of energy and can also experience symptoms like headache, fatigue and feeling irritated If you are successful in putting a halt at consuming caffeine, you might also experience better quality of sleep, less anxiety, and more energy during the day time. You will notice less spike of cortisol levels and high energy without increasing any anxiety, and you will see your nervous system operating efficiently. Not only this but if you quit caffeine in the long run, you will also see changes in better digestion, better clarity at mind but this will happen gradually.

Overall, this choice made by Banita is a relevant idea as more individuals are aware of how caffeine affects sleep, anxiety, and the general well-being of the nervous system. Her experience shows that wellness is all about what you choose, and also making minor adjustments to such aspects as quitting coffee can lead to a substantial improvement in physical and psychological well-being.