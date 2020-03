It helps you shed those extra kilos, promotes sleep, gives you an instant energy boost when you are drained out, detoxifies your body and the list doesn’t end. Well, you must be wondering what we’re talking about. Can all these benefits come from one source? Well, it can be. We are talking about bananas here. Bananas are a staple in almost every household, and they are dirt cheap.

Though a popular breakfast item and a much-resorted-to on-the-go snack, we hardly know much about bananas. Grown in the tropical regions of the world, they are rich in potassium, fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and various antioxidants. Yes, we’re talking about banana, which is among the most powerful fruits we have. One normal size banana of 100 grams contains 89 calories, 0.33 grams fat, 358mg potassium, and 22.8 grams of carbohydrates. It also comprises of 12 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein. Well, no wonder it is the most consumed superfood in the world and the fourth most important food crop globally. Now let’s have a look at some important nutritional facts about bananas so. They’ll help you better understand the ways this fruit helps you stay in fine fettle.

Rich in carbohydrates

Banana makes for an on-the-go snack and contains 26.95 grams of carbohydrates.

The carbs in banana are present in the forms of starch and sugars.

High content of resistant starch in banana results in lower glycaemic index of 42-58. This means that it lowers your blood sugar levels.

Good source of fibre

Unripe bananas come with high volumes of resistant starch. It is a type of fibre which passes through without getting digested.

According to studies, resistant starch in your large intestine is fermented by bacteria which forms butyrate (a type of acid formed in your colon). It improves your gut health.

Banana is a good source of other types of fibres as well. Pectin is one among them. It keeps a check on your blood sugar levels.

High in vitamins and minerals

Banana mainly comprises of vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium among other important nutrients.

Adding a high-potassium food in your diet may reduce blood pressure and risks of heart diseases.

Banana contains almost 33% of vitamin B6 which is good for your brain health. This vitamin also reduces the chance of depression.

Vitamic C in banana protects your body against cell and tissue damage.

Other health benefits