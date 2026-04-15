Balanced Indian diet made simple: How to build a healthy plate without dieting or giving up your favourite foods

Here's how to build a balanced Indian diet with simple, everyday foods. Stay healthy without strict dieting or giving up your favourite meals.

Healthy eating may be perplexing and intimidating in a society full of food fads and food regulations. The thing is that you do not have to eat extreme diets or deprive yourself of the food you like to be fit. The Indian plate, which is balanced and made of common food items, can provide your body with all it requires without having to diet.

What does a balanced plate look like?

An easy method of making a healthy meal is to split your plate into three:

Half the plate: Veggies (sabzi, salad, leafy greens)

One-quarter: Protein (dal, paneer, eggs, chicken, fish)

One-quarter: Carbs (roti, rice, millets)

Don't skip your staples

According to Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare, "The Indian meals are already well-balanced, as long as one eats them in the appropriate amounts. Roti, rice, dal, sabzi, curd these are not unhealthy foods. Actually, they supply vital nutrients required by your body on daily basis. Rather than avoiding carbs such as roti or rice, concentrate on eating in moderation. As an illustration, you can get 1-2 rotis of dal and lots of veggies. Assuming you like rice, then be moderate in the intake and have it with foods rich in protein."

Add more protein to your plate

Low protein intake is one of the pitfalls in Indian diets. Protein assists in muscle power, metabolism, and makes you fuller. Easy methods of adding protein:

Add a bowl of dal or chana. Add paneer, tofu, or curd. Consume eggs or low-fat meat, if you are not a vegetarian.

Make vegetables the star

Vegetables contain high amounts of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. Attempt to consume no less than 2-3 kinds of vegetables in every day meals. You can:

Add salad to lunch or dinner.

Add vegetables to dal or pulao.

Snack on fruits instead of packaged foods

Don't fear healthy fats

Ghee, nuts and seeds are misconstrued. When taken in moderation, they are even beneficial to your body. One teaspoon of ghee on roti or a handful of nuts may help to maintain the heart and provide energy. It is all a matter of moderation- do not overdo it, but do not get rid of them altogether.

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Eat mindfully, not perfectly

Healthy eating is not a perfect thing. It's about consistency. You don't have to avoid sweets or fried foods completely. Have them now and then guilt-free. And how you eat, also, attend to:

Eat slowly Distractions such as phones should be avoided. Pay attention to your hunger and fullness.

Eating right does not imply dieting. It involves smarter decisions regarding the food that you consume. With the appropriate average of vegetables, protein and carbs on an Indian plate, you can remain healthy, productive and full to the brim and still enjoy the pleasure of eating.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.