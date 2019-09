B vitamins are a group of eight important vitamins that boast of a plethora of health benefits. From increasing your body’s metabolism to enhancing your beauty and reducing stress, they do this and more. Their deficiency can cause various health disorders. It can cause yellowing of skin due to jaundice, weakness, fatigue, sensations of pins and needles, changes in mobility and mouth ulcers. Not including essential B vitamins in your diet can also lead to breathlessness and dizziness, vision problem and fever. According to experts in the field, mostly elderly people or those who have had surgery are at a greater risk of being vitamin B deficient. Also, if you follow a strict vegan diet or have been taking antacid drugs for a long time, you may face the same problem. To avoid any deficiency in B vitamins, start eating vitamin B rich foods like whole grain, seeds, nuts, eggs, etc.

In case you are still not convinced about the importance of B vitamins in your daily diet, here is a low down on its benefits.

Vitamin B1

Also known as thiamine, vitamin B1 is known to stimulate the functioning of your nervous system and strengthen the heart muscles. Present in foods like oats, powdered milk, nuts, oranges, etc., this thiamine can boost your metabolism and help in weight loss.

Vitamin B2

This nutrient helps in breaking down of foods and maintaining the health of the liver. It is also known as riboflavin and is found in foods including nuts, pumpkins, mushrooms, cereals, peas, etc.

Vitamin B3

Also known as niacin, vitamin B3 helps in better performance of your nervous system. It also improves your body’s metabolism and can be your best weight loss buddy. Additionally, eating foods rich in niacin can protect you from radicals responsible for causing cancer. You can opt for tuna, avocados, brown rice, potatoes, salmon, etc. to maintain the required levels of this vitamin in the body.

Vitamin B5

Very less people know about this vitamin, which is responsible for converting foods into glucose. Also known as pantothenic acid, it stimulates production of certain essential hormones and also helps in the formation of red blood cells. You can have foods like salmon, egg yolk, milk, yogurt, etc. to maintain the required level of vitamin B5 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Also known as pyridoxine, vitamin B6 helps in the making of neurotransmitters and formation of red blood cells. Serving various functions, this vitamin can be called the most significant nutrient for our body. It is present in foods like cheese, spinach, bananas, chickpeas, etc.

Vitamin B7

It is a water-soluble vitamin and is also known as biotin. You need this nutrient for converting food into energy. This vitamin is responsible for gene regulation. During pregnancy, it helps in the development of the foetus. Some of the food sources of vitamin B7 includes seeds, nuts, potatoes, salmon, etc.

Vitamin B9

Also known as folate, vitamin B9 helps in the division and formation of cells. Additionally, this vitamin increases the formation of both white and red blood cells. You can opt for foods like beetroot, avocados, sprouts, etc. to maintain its required levels in the body.

Vitamin B12

One of the most important vitamins for the human body, vitamin B12 helps in the formation of DNA and gives a boost to the functions of the nervous system. Some of its food sources includes chicken, eggs, cereals, salmon, etc.