Since the country is undergoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard for people to really take care of their wellbeing. Staying indoors 24/7 can be daunting but there are many people like our Bollywood celebs who are utilizing their time productively. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share a post where he was seen sipping sattu protein shake in a coffee mug. The actor captioned the image saying, “Sattu powder mixed with buttermilk is a natural and potent protein shake. Thanks @luke_coutinho and @deepika_rathod9 for giving me this valuable recipe for lockdown.” Also Read - Rujuta Diwekar attempts 3-level plank challenge: Lose weight with this workout

What is sattu?



Sattu is a regional food made of roasted Bengal gram and is power-packed with protein. Many people include it in their regular diet. Sattu is quite popular in Bihar, UP, MP and West Bengal.

How to make Sattu and Buttermilk Protein Shake?

Take 4 tablespoons of sattu and mix it in 250 ml of plain or masala buttermilk.

You can pick salted or unsalted buttermilk, as per your choice.

If you want you may add some kala namak and bhuna jeera to improve the taste of this yummy drink and make it taste even better.

Health benefits of sattu



Sattu is high in insoluble fibre and is rich in iron, manganese and magnesium. This food helps you lose weight and also keeps your body cool during summer. According to health experts, every 100 grams of sattu contains 65 per cent of carbohydrate and 20 per cent protein. Take a look at some of the health benefits of this amazing superfood.

Improves digestion



The high amount of insoluble fibre in sattu is said to be good for your stomach and intestines. It helps in cleansing and detoxifying your colon. Sattu also helps in reducing acidy and bloating. Therefore, if consumed regularly, this food can have a good impact in improving your digestion.

Helps in fighting cholesterol and diabetes



Sattu is low in glycemic index and, therefore, it is considered a good option for people having diabetes. It helps in regulating blood pressure levels and provides relief to people with high cholesterol.

Stuffed with nutrition



Since sattu is prepared by dry roasting chickpea, it retains all the nutrients. As mentioned above, this food contains a good amount of fibre, protein, iron, calcium, manganese and magnesium. 100 grams of sattu contains around 7.2per cent fat, 1.35per cent crude fibre, 65.2per cent carbohydrates, 2.95per cent moisture and almost 405 calories.

Helps in increasing appetite



The presence of magnesium and potassium in sattu leads to increase in the amount of your food intake. Yes, consuming sattu especially in the form of a sharbat on an empty stomach may increase your appetite.

Helps in losing weight

Sattu reduces bloating and increases metabolism. This helps you in getting rid of those extra calories.