Ayurveda Dos And Don’ts: Food Pairings That You Must Avoid For Optimum Health

While many think that food incompatibility is a matter of taste alone, traditional science shows its effects run much deeper than just taste

Whether it is bodily intuition or refined taste, we have always refrained from taking some food items together. It is interesting to know that even the traditional science of Ayurveda acknowledges the incompatibility of certain foods and explains the serious impact of their combination on the body. So, it's not just in your head. There are food items that are not supposed to go well with each other.

Ayurveda takes food as one of the three pillars of life, the other two being sleep and regulated sexual life. Over the years, it has tried to understand the impact of food on one's psychological health. Traditional science observes a subtle link between the psychological state of being and the kind of food we consume each day. It states that food has the power to induce various states of mind - the contented state, the excited state, or even the lethargic state. And one's psychological state undoubtedly affects one's physical state of being.

Hence, if you go by the Ayurvedic way, it becomes crucial to understand the right combination of food items in order to make the most of the food you take each day.

Agni The main driving force

According to Ayurveda, 'Agni' (or fire) is the energy that drives metabolic process in the body. It is the main driving force of the body. The digestion process in Ayurveda comprises assimilation, absorption, and elimination. These processes all revolve around Agni, which transforms food into energy, providing nourishment to the tissues, and works as a support system for the body. If Agni gets disturbed, it can lead to an imbalance of energies and this can manifest in form of diseases. There are many factors that maintain this optimal flow of energy- one being the right combination of foods.

Determining food compatibility

Food compatibility is determined by various factors. Every food has its own taste (rasa), a heating or cooling energy (virya) and a post-digestive effect (vipaka). All these factors become crucial when food combinations are to be evaluated.

As per Ayurveda, when two or more foods, having different taste, energy and post-digestive effect, are combined, agni can become excess, inhibiting the enzyme system and resulting in the production of toxins. Yet these same foods, if eaten separately, might well stimulate agni and can lead to easy digestion.

Food combinations to avoid

As per Ayurveda, the following food combinations are not compatible and if taken together might disrupt energy flow and manifest unpleasant health conditions. So, when you take your next meal, avoid taking these food items together.

Milk must not be consumed with fruits, melons, sour fruits, and bananas. It should not be taken with salty food items. Also, it is a bad idea to boil milk with tea.

Grains should not be eaten with tapioca and fruits.

You should avoid taking fruits and milk with vegetables.

Beans don't go well with eggs, milk, fish, fruits, yogurt, and meat.

Yogurt must be avoided with cheese, hot drinks, sour fruits, milk, mangoes, nightshades (tomato, potato, etc), beans, eggs, fish.

Fat and proteins must not be taken together as both are digested using different digestive juices.

Cheese must not be taken with eggs, fruits, hot drinks, milk, beans and yogurt.

Proteins don't go well with starches and their collective consumption may result in

delayed digestion.

Nightshades must not be paired with fruits like cucumber, melon, and dairy products.

Similarly, milk, yogurt, tomatoes and cucumber must not be consumed with lemons.