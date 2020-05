The COVID-19 pandemic has had one positive outcome. Now, more people are following a healthy diet and actively trying to boost their immunity. This may also be in part because of the strict lockdown. Since you can’t go out, you have to eat home-cooked food, which is any day more healthy. This current global health crisis has no cure and this makes it all the more important for you to boost your immune system to fight off the infection. After all, prevention is better than any cure. And, the best way to do this is to make your immune system stronger so that your body can fight all invading pathogens. Following a healthy diet is very important for this. You need to eat a balanced diet and include foods that contain all the essential minerals and vitamins. Also Read - Nutritionist-backed meal plan to boost your immunity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

But this is not enough. You also need to avoid some common mistakes that most people make. Here, we reveal a few things you need to keep in mind to avoid nutritional mistakes that can make your immune system weak.

Not having breakfast

This is the most important meal of the day. You need to at a hearty breakfast that will fuel you for the rest of the day. Moreover, if you skip breakfast, you may overeat later during the day and this can cause weight gain. You will be more likely to snack in between meals. This will also contribute to weigh gain. Obesity can have an adverse effect on immunity. You must include carbs and protein in this meal. You can add eggs to your breakfast to get a vitamin boost. You can also throw in some peppers and fruits like oranges. This will give your immunity a boost.

Not having enough water

Dehydration can make you weak and this can lower your immunity. You must ensure that you drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. This will aid in digestion and absorption of essential nutrients. It will also ensure that your kidneys work properly to expel harmful waste from the body efficiently. It will facilitate smooth bowel movement which is so essential for a strong immune system. But this does not mean that drink a lot of water at one go and be done with it for the rest of the day. You must distribute your water consumption throughout the day for better immunity.

Not adding protein to your dinner plate

This is a very common nutritional mistake that most people make. This nutrient is very important when it comes to your immune system. It helps your body repair tissues and fight off invading viruses and bacteria. If you do not have enough protein, your immunity will go down and this is dangerous given the current situation. So, add lean meat, fatty fish and eggs to your diet. Vegetarians can go for lentils, beans, tofu and cottage cheese.

Not cooking food properly

Food needs to be cooked properly for pathogens to die. This is especially true in the case of meat. The COVID-19 virus is said to have jumped from animals to humans. Experts say that eating contaminated and undercooked meat can help diseases to enter your body. So, you need to cook your meat till tender for safety purposes. Even eggs need to be cooked properly. By taking this safety measure, you will be getting all the vital nutrients from your food and also keeping diseases away.