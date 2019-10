If you want to include antioxidants in a baby’s diet then, instead of choosing honey, use banana and cooked sweet potatoes. © Shutterstock.

A parent would do anything to protect his or her little https://www.thehealthsite.com/news/revealed-a-dress-to-protect-your-unborn-baby-from-harmful-radiation-280234/one. An important part of protecting a baby is knowing what’s unsafe for them. One food item that you need to be careful about is honey. Yes, honey, which is packed with antioxidants and has many health benefits for adults, is a complete no-no for babies younger than 1 year old. The main reason why honey should not be given to infants is the presence of a bacteria called Clostridium botulinum in it.

What is clostridium botulinum?

Most bacteria cannot grow or reproduce in honey because of its anti-bacterial properties. But clostridium bacteria is a spores-forming micro-organism (highly resistant to physical and chemical influences), which can survive at low temperatures. Clostridium thrives in dust and soil and may contaminate honey. Once a baby eats this contaminated honey, clostridium has the power to lurk inside the system. Adults have a fully-developed immune system that can fend off the dangers of bacteria. But an infact’s immune system is not strong enough to fight this.

How does clostridium botulinum affect infants?

If the bacteria enters the system of the infant, it can cause infant botulism. Infant botulism is a gastrointestinal condition, where clostridium bacteria grows in the baby’s interstine and produces dangerous toxins simultaneously. Symptoms of infant botulism include lethargy, a weak cry, constipation and decreased muscle tone and poor sucking. It is a rare but potentially fatal illness. According to Orphanet, till now in 2019, at least 3,350 cases of infant botulism have been reported worldwide. Most of these cases are from the US and Argentina.

How does a baby’s digestive system react to clostridium botulinum?

Adults have a mature and fully developed digestive system and, hence, clostridium bacteria does not harm them. But, in an infant, the digestive system is still developing. It is not yet

capable of removing the bacteria from the system. Therefore, it is best to avoid adding honey to a baby’s food. While most bacteria are senstitive to heat and are easy to kill, spores-forming micro-organisms are different. You must always check the label of any commercial baby food. They might contain honey.

Alternatives that you can use

If you want to include antioxidants in a baby’s diet then, instead of choosing honey, use banana and cooked sweet potatoes. They are a perfect food of your kid and you can use them to expand your baby’s palate. You may also consult a doctor about which other sweeteners you can give to your child.