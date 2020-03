You are what you eat – this a popular phrase used to encourage healthy eating. But how and in which utensil you cook your food also matters when it comes to health. Certain metals can react to heat and food and affect our health. Thus, apart from choosing the right food, choosing the right cookware is also important to stay healthy. Here are 5 metal utensils you should not use for cooking:

Unlined copper cookware

Drinking water in copper vessels is considered to be good for health. However, if not used properly, copper cookware can lead to copper toxicity. For example, cooking in unlined copper cookware can leak copper particles into food, and cause many health issues. Copper in high doses, or exposure to it long-term, can also cause liver and kidney damage.

Aluminum cookware

This is another commonly used cooking utensil. While aluminum is an excellent heat conductor, it’s also highly reactive with acidic foods such as tomatoes, vinegar, and citrus. So, it is advised to avoid cooking such food in aluminium utensils.

Brass cookware

Eating in brass utensil may not cause any harm to your health but cooking in this metal is not a good idea. When heated, brass reacts easily with salt and acidic foods. So, you should avoid cooking in such utensils.

Stainless Steel utensils

The stainless steel is created by mixing chromium, nickel, silicon and carbon. If not created in the right way, this mixture can be harmful for human body. So, when buying a stainless-steel utensil, always opt for a high quality and durable one.

What are the best cooking utensils?

Clay pots are considered the best cooking utensil. It allows moisture and heat to circulate through the food that helps in retaining nutrients.

Iron cookware is another ideal option for healthy cooking. Cooking in iron cookware naturally releases iron, which is essential for the better functioning of body.

Bronze or Kansa mental can retain nearly 97 percent nutrients. However, while buying bronze, make sure that it does not have unhealthy amounts of nickel and tin.