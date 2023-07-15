Artificial Sweeteners And Their Potential Effects On Heart Health

People at higher risk of heart issues should avoid any consumption of artificial sweeteners.

Artificial sweeteners are not a safe alternative to sugar. A cardiologist sheds light on the impact of artificial sweeteners on cardiac health.

Too much added sugar can contribute to weight gain and obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, but artificial sweeteners are not safe either.

The allure of low-calorie or zero-calorie options may appeal to fitness-conscious individuals and those who are keen on losing weight. But it is crucial to acknowledge the potential risks associated with their higher intake. Dr Charit Bhograj, Interventional Cardiologist and Founder & CEO of Tricog Health, wants to make people aware of the concerns surrounding artificial sweeteners and their potential effects on heart health.

Dr Bhograj informs, "The WHO has recently issued a strong warning about artificial sweeteners and the risk of cancer that arise from prolonged use. Most people do not know that consumption of these agents poses a 2X higher risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. A recent publication in Nature Medicine on February 27, 2023, concluded that Erythritol, marketed as a 'natural' or organic sweetener, increases the likelihood of clots in the blood vessels of the brain and heart by changing the behaviour of platelets causing them to clot easily. When healthy subjects drank this sweetener, the blood levels increased 1000-fold and remained elevated for several days."

How You Can Reduce Consumption Of Artificial Sweeteners

Dr Bhograj suggests that people should explore alternative methods of reducing their intake of free sugars, such as choosing foods with naturally occurring sugars like fruits or choosing unsweetened food and beverages. "Individuals should decrease their overall sweetness in their dietary choices from an early stage of life to enhance their overall health," he adds.

Lauding the TheHealthSite for highlighting this concerning health issue, Dr Bhograj says, "Media stories like these can play a critical role in building awareness and educating people that there are alternative ways to control blood sugar levels, and any consumption of artificial sweeteners should be avoided, especially for those at higher risk of heart issues.

"Promoting a well-balanced diet that includes whole foods and vegetables while reducing the intake of free sugars is crucial to maintaining optimal heart health. Natural alternatives like fruits and dates are healthier and safer than artificial sweeteners."

Talking about the advancement in cardiac treatment, Dr Bhograj mentions that the use of advanced AI algorithms has improved survival rates of heart attacks by decreasing the average time between symptoms and treatment.

Artificial Sweeteners Could Pose Health Risks: WHO

Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin, sucralose and stevia are being promoted as healthier alternatives to sugar. But the World Health Organization (WHO) had said that artificial sweeteners do not help reduce body fat and that they could pose health risks.

In May 2023, the organization released a statement cautioning that continued consumption of artificial sweeteners or long-term use could increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality in adults.

The WHO has now classified aspartame, which is commonly used in soft drinks, as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" based on the available evidence on the artificial sweetener.

