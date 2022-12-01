Arrowroot Health Benefits: Relieving Constipation To Managing Diabetes, What Happens When Eat Arrowroot

If you are planning to add arrowroot to your daily diet, you need to be aware of the effects that it can have on your body. Check out the amazing health benefits of this vegetable.

What is the one thing that doctors suggest to incorporate into your daily routine to stay healthy? The right diet, isn't it? A good diet not only provides your body with essential nutrients but also supports the body's immunity power. There are several power-packed vegetables and superfoods available in the market, known for being great sources of nutrients that are essential for the body to function properly. But there is one lesser-known densely packed with a nutrient vegetable called arrowroot a tuber vegetable that is usually consumed in the powdered form. In this article, we will take a look at how consuming arrowroot daily can help in managing several health conditions and keep the body safe from them.

This starchy root nutrient-packed vegetable is also known by its biological name Maranta arundinacea. This vegetable belongs to the potato family and is packed with end number of health benefits. It looks very similar to yam, sweet potato, and taro. Check out the nutrient content of arrowroot -

Higher protein content Fat Carbohydrate Calcium Phosphorous Potassium Zinc Manganese Vitamin C Dietary fibre

Amazing Health Benefits of Arrowroot

Diabetes-Friendly

Arrowroot has a low glycaemic index, which makes it a diabetes-friendly vegetable. Also, it has a high content of dietary fibre, which helps in the management of diabetes symptoms.

Helps With Constipation

We all know how important it is to add a good amount of sources for dietary fibres. The high presence of dietary fibre in arrowroot helps in easing symptoms of constipation and bloating. It also helps in improving bowel movements.

Good For Heart

If you are looking for heart-healthy food, then arrowroot is one that you can consume. The high fibre content in this vegetable helps to lower the cholesterol levels in the blood, also the vegetables come packed with potassium, which is known as a strong vasodilator that helps in lowering blood pressure and prevents plaque from forming inside the arteries.

