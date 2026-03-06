Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding menu: From batata wada to Gujarati dal, full list of Marathi dishes served to guests

Arjun Tendulkar married Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded ceremony in South Mumbai on March 5. Check their exclusive Maharashtrian wedding menu and its amazing health benefits.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's son, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman and the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The grand wedding took place on March 5 in Mumbai, and was attended by some of the noted personalities in the country. The ceremony took place at a private venue in south Mumbai, where family members, close friends and prominent personalities from across fields gathered to celebrate the couple.

While social media is buzzing with photos of the celebs from the wedding venue, what grabbed the eyes of many is the interesting and authentic Maharashtrian menu that the guests were served.

Traditional Maharashtrian Snacks Served At The Wedding

Guests were first welcomed with a range of popular Maharashtrian starters that are known for their bold flavours and comforting taste. Here is a complete list of Maharashtrian dishes that were served at the wedding of God of Cricket - Sachin Tendulkar.

Batata Vada Deep-fried potato dumplings coated in gram flour batter, a staple Maharashtrian street snack Kothimbir Vadi Crispy coriander-based savoury cakes made with gram flour Sabudana Vada Crunchy fritters made with tapioca pearls and peanuts Puneri Misal A spicy sprout-based curry topped with farsan Mini Thalipeeth Multi-grain spiced flatbread served with butter or curd

These dishes are widely loved across Maharashtra and are often served during festivals and special occasions.

While the grand wedding was all about foods, music, and glamour, netizens were amused by the menu. How many of us actually know that these foods are not just traditional dishes of Maharashtra, but also has some amazing health benefits that helps them stand out from the other food items that are usually served at the weddings.

Health Benefits of Maharashtrian Cuisine

Many of these foods include lentils, whole grains, fermented ingredients, and spices known to support digestion and energy levels. Here is a breakdown of the menu and their surprising health benefits:

You may like to read

Varan Bhaat - One of the most comforting foods that is not just healthy but also helps in keeping the gut happy. Varan Bhaat is a simple concoction of dal and rice. This dish is a powerhouse of protein, carbohydrates, and essential amino acids. It is great for digestion as well. Puran Poli - The next attractive dish in the menu was puran poli. This food is known for providing energy to the body. It contains jaggery and lentils, which provide iron, fibre, and sustained energy. Sabudana Vada - Another comforting grain that helps keep the stomach and the gut healthy and happy. Sabudana is rich in carbohydrates and is often consumed during fasting because it quickly restores energy levels. Bharli Vangi - This dish is known for its antioxidants that works great for the body. The dish is prepared using eggplant, peanuts, and spices - a complete plate that offers antioxidants and healthy fats. Shrikhand - While desserts are known for being the unhealthiest dishes, this one is actually a healthier one. Shrikhand is made from fermented yogurt, which contains probiotics that support gut health.

We wish the couple a happy life ahead!

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.