If you are looking out for healthy eating options during the day to avoid various health issues like acidity, obesity and so on, then we have a sample meal plan for you. See to it that you start and end your day on a healthy note to keep health issues like heart diseases, diabetes, and many more, at bay. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, briefs you about the foods you can eat and stay healthy. Take a look at this meal plan.

On sunrise: At 6:00 am start your day with a glass of warm water 1 glass + 4 almonds (presoaked and de-skinned)

7:00 am: Tea /coffee/ milk (skimmed milk)

Breakfast: 8:00- 8:30 am South Indian/ North Indian/ Continental (optional)

Mid-morning: 11:00-11:30 am: Have buttermilk / vegetable juice (Cucumber mint) / cut fruits + 2 walnuts.

Lunch at 1:00 – 1:30 pm: Have South Indian Or North Indian meal consisting Cereals like wheat, ragi, jowar, millets + pulses – split or whole + salad + buttermilk + vegetables. Non-vegetarians can have 2 pieces of fish/ chicken -steam / boiled/ grilled during lunch time.

Evening tea/ coffee at 4:00 pm

Sunset: At 6:30 pm have protein-rich snacks like boiled sprouts, boiled egg/ fresh homemade Soups

Dinner: 8:00 pm: Have roti/ 2 medium dosas + dal+ 1 bowl of veggies + salad.

9: 30 pm: Have milk/ buttermilk

Note: 1 cup = 200 ml, 1 tbsp = 15 gms, 1 tsp = 5 gms

• Have 2 to 2.5 lts of water/day

• Salt allowance = less than a teaspoon/day

• Oil allowance = 2-3 tsp/ day

• For cooking use mustard oil/ sunflower oil/ olive oil

• Eat small and frequent meals. Control portion size and have an early dinner

• Physical activity: Brisk walk daily for 30 – 40 minutes

• Restrict oily gravies, snacks (deep fried), creamy sauces and bakery foods

• Limit your coconut intake

The take-away message: You should cut down on spicy/ oily/ junk food. Don’t go overboard and have your food in the right quantity. Stick to healthy home-made food cooked in minimal oil and limit your salt intake. If you make these lifestyle alterations, you will be able to stay in top shape.