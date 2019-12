Soups can be your weight loss weapon in this season of soups. © Shutterstock

With new fad diets making waves in the weight loss space, it’s quite normal for us to start following them randomly. But no fancy diet can be your answer to those stubborn extra kilos. There is no magic potion for weight loss. The key to a successful battle against the bulge is eating mindfully. Consistently. Yes, consistency is crucial here. In order to make sure that you are able to follow a healthy diet regularly, it needs to be customised to your taste buds. One way of accomplishing this is including healthy version of the foods you love in your meal plan. Adding soups to your diet can be a good weight loss strategy, suggest experts and research. This is because they are healthy and nutritious.

HOW DO SOUPS HELP IN WEIGHT LOSS?

According to some estimates, having a low-calorie-dense soup makes you feel full in lesser number of calories. This definitely helps you in your battle against the bulge. not only enhances satiety but also reduces the need for additional energy intake, thereby aiding in weight loss. A study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found that starting your lunch or dinner with soup led to weight reduction of 3.8 kgs in 10 weeks on an average.

Having soups filled with fibrous veggies makes you eat less during your lunch or dinner, bringing down your calorie intake. Experts also suggest that including soups in your diet also reduces the risk of health conditions that make it difficult for you to lose weight. If you want to lose a lot of weight, replacing your dinner with a bowl of soup may also help. However, consult a nutritionist before taking any such move.

TRY VEGETABLE SOUPS IF YOU WANT TO SHED THOSE KILOS

Vegetable soups can bolster your weight loss mission. They are loaded with essential nutrients like vitamins, fibre, minerals, etc. Here are a few yummy and healthy options for you to try.

Spinach Paneer Soup

This hot and quick liquid meal is not only healthy, it’s yummy too that makes you full in fewer calories. That’s how you are able to shed hose extra kilos.

Ingredients

1 bunch spinach leaves

1 tsp olive oil

4-5 black peppercorns

½ teaspoon jeera

1 medium-size onion

1 piece ginger

3 garlic cloves

100g paneer

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

How-to

• Blanch the spinach leaves in warm water. Drain the hot water and dip them in cold water.

• Heat the oil in a pan, adding cumin seeds and peppercorns to it.

• Fry till they start to change colour. Add the onions and sauté.

• Add ginger and garlic and sauté till they turn golden.

• Take a cup of water to puree the spinach leaves.

• Dunk cubed paneer and add lemon juice.

• Add salt to taste.

• Serve hot.

Almond Cream Soup

We all know that almond, like other nuts is a brain booster. However, there are reams of research that have proven the weight loss benefits of this nut as well. So, here’s a lip-smacking almond soup recipe for you that will keep you warm and melt your fat.

Ingredients

15 to 20 almonds (badam)

3 cups white stock

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp plain flour (maida)

3/4 cup milk

2 drops almond essence

2 tbsp fresh cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper (kalimirch)to taste

For Garnishing

2 tbsp roasted almond (badam) slivers

How-to

• Soak almonds in warm water for 10 minutes. Peel off the skin and blend in a mixer using 2 tbsp of water until smooth. Keep the paste aside.

• Heat butter in a deep non-stick pan, add plain flour to it and mix well. Cook on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

• Pour white stock, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Make sure that you keep stirring it continuously.

• Now, blend milk, almond paste, almond essence, fresh cream, salt and pepper to it. Mix it well and cook on a medium flame for 4 minutes while stirring occasionally.

• Garnish with roasted almond slivers.

• Serve hot.

Garlic Vegetable Soup

This is one of the easiest soups that you can whip up this winter. Garlic helps you fight obesity by boosting metabolism and suppressing hunger.

Ingredients

2 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 cup chopped and boiled mixed vegetables (French beans, carrots, green peas and cauliflower)

1 tsp oil

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

2 tbsp cooking rolled oats

2 tbsp chopped coriander(dhania)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

How-to

• Pour oil in a non-stick pan, heat it and add garlic and onion to it. Saute them on a medium flame for about 2 minutes.

•

Add all the veggies, 3 cups of water, salt and pepper to the pan. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

• Now, add the oats and coriander. Simmer on a medium flame for another 1 minute.

• Serve hot.