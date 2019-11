Losing just 5 per cent of your excess body weight can support you in fighting off health conditions like heart diseases, diabetes and increase your lifespan.

The benefits of being at a healthy weight are undeniable. There are studies that have shown that losing just 5 per cent of your excess body weight can support you in fighting off health conditions like heart diseases, diabetes and increase your lifespan. However, shedding off those extra kilos too quickly could lead to major health implications. Remember the old adage, slow but steady wins the race? Experts agree with this while it comes to weight loss. They are of the opinion that losing about 3 kilos every month is good enough.

However, the fad diet trends that are gaining popularity among the millennials promise apparently lucrative numbers on the weighing scale in a very short period of time. But they backfire. You get back all that you lose if you shed weight rapidly. Moreover, there are many side effects of quick weight loss. Here, we take you through the most common health consequences that you may face if your weight loss plan is aimed towards abnormally fast results.

You may develop a sagging skin

This is a common side-effect of losing weight too quickly. Shedding those extra kilos too fast gives your skin very little time to adjust to this change. Your skin cannot pace up with your body when the weight loss process is very rapid. Make sure your exercise routine is backed by the right diet consisting of all nutrients. This will reduce the chance of a sagging skin.

Your snooze time gets disturbed

What you eat has a direct impact on your sleep schedule. If your weight loss diet demands you to starve yourself, you will find it tough to doze off. The brain isn’t able to process the hormones required for a sound sleep when your hunger hormones are on an overdrive. To get healthy sleep, you should load up on carbohydrates and protein as they up your tryptophan level. Tryptophan is an amino acid that promotes sleep. It is found in milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, red meat, eggs, fish, poultry and chocolate.

You may experience hair loss and thinning

Fad diets may leave you impoverished for essential nutrients and enough calories. This may lead to malnourishment and hair loss. Without enough nutrients in the body, your hair follicles become weak causing hair fall and thinning. Adding sufficient amount of protein to your diet can help you avoid this situation. Protein is found in lean meat, poultry, fish, seeds and nuts.

Constipation could be the outcome

Some weight loss diets rob you off the fibre that your body needs. Moreover, your body may find it difficult to adjust to dietary changes. All these are likely to lead to a problem in bowel movement. However, you can prevent this condition if you include foods like whole grains, salads, raw fruits and vegetables in your diet, along with lots of water.

You may get a dull skin

Apart from sagging skin, poor nourishment of body could lead to other dermatological issues too. They include acne, wrinkles, dull skin and fine lines. To avoid these skin conditions, you should add foods that are rich in antioxidants as they provide protection from skin damage caused by sun, bacteria and even lack of nutrients. Onions and garlic are rich in antioxidants.