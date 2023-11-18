Are You Guilty Of Making These Everyday Health Mistakes?

We sometimes overdo things, like eat a little too much of something, drink something in excess, or exercise way too hard. These things can be counter-productive.

All of us try to lead healthy lives, but in doing so, we sometimes inadvertently make some mistakes. These mistakes are avoidable, and you just have to know where you are going wrong. In our quest to lead active lives, we sometimes overdo things, like eat a little too much of something, drink something in excess, or exercise way too hard. These things can be counter-productive. As such, Urvashi Agarwal, an integrative health coach and hormonal health specialist, took to Instagram to shed light on some health mistakes.

"We often unknowingly make these choices, thinking they're good for us, but they can affect our long-term health," she warned, listing down the common mistakes we make every day. Take a look.

Drinking fruit juice

We are told that drinking fruit juice is good for health. Which is why, many of us drink it every day. But is it as good as eating real fruits? According to the expert, eating a whole fruit maximises fibre and nutrients, while fruit juice might pack hidden sugars, unless it is a pulpy juice you squeeze out at home and consume immediately.

Loading on dates

No doubt, dates are good for your health. But, should you be eating too many of them? Definitely not. Agarwal said dates are nutritious but calorie-dense. Limit to 1-2 a day for their benefits without overdoing the calories.

Drinking green/herbal tea

Herbal or green teas are great, but don't overdo it. 1-2 cups a day can give you the perks without causing acidity or other issues, said the expert.

'Diet' Coke

Do you often buy beverages thinking they are good for you, because they have the word 'diet' mentioned? Well, according to the health coach, it cannot be an everyday drink. "Keep it as an occasional treat. Opt for refreshing and healthier choices like shikanji, coconut water or lemonade," she said.

