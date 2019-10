Have you ever thought why magnesium is important for the body? How much of it you need to include in your diet? There are less or no discussions about magnesium and its health benefits. Magnesium is a micromineral which is found in abundance in our body and our body system requires an adequate amount of this mineral every day. Almost 60 per cent of magnesium is stored in our skeletal system, rest is found in muscles and tissues. It’s important for the proper functioning of enzymes in our body and reduce symptoms that may lead to the risk of serious diseases.

Though its deficiency in body is rare, it’s important to keep the level of magnesium under check. Everyday symptoms like fatigue, minor headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, might be related to the lower levels of magnesium in body. Also, note that the levels can be affected by excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking, gastronomical disorders or certain medications. Therefore, you need to replenish it be consuming food that are rich sources of magnesium. Soymilk, spinach, cashew and almonds, broccoli are some easily available and rich sources of magnesium. Here are the health benefits you can reap if you have magnesium sufficiently in your body.

Improves your bone health

It helps in assimilation of calcium in bones. It also plays a major role in activating vitamin D in kidneys and as well as in bones making them stronger and healthier. Doctors suggest that optimum intake of this mineral helps in bettering bone density and improving bone crystal formation. Therefore, women after the age 35 are recommended magnesium supplements because to improve their bone density which takes a hit with ageing. It has also been seen that magnesium positively impacts women health once they hit menopause lowering the risk of osteoporosis. The mineral also helps in better absorption of calcium which is important for bone health.

Strengthens your heart

Magnesium has been linked with maintaining and strengthening of heart muscles. Medical researches show that proper intake of magnesium has lowered the risk of issues like hypertension and high blood pressure. It has also been found that magnesium consumption in patients who suffered a heart attack has decreased the mortality rate by significant per cent. Apart from prevent cardiovascular diseases, magnesium also helps preventing the risk of strokes.

Relieves anxiety

Some studies show that a low-magnesium diet may hinder the functioning of glands that regulate stress hormones. It also impacts some type of bacteria in the gut giving rise to anxiety and stress-based behaviour. Therefore, magnesium intake may help to relax you and relieve you from anxiety.

May prevent diabetes

Our body is required to work on its metabolism to digest and regulate the amount of carbohydrates and sugar. This metabolism is boosted by magnesium and therefore, its presence in the body is important to prevent the risk of diabetes. Lower levels of magnesium are associated with lower amount of insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity.