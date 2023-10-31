Are You Eating The Proper Kind Of Breakfast? Tips From An Expert

Why You Should Have Daliya, Chilla, Uttapam For Breakfast

Early morning, your jatharagni (digestive fire) is not very strong. If you eat raw and cold food, it will add some pressure on your digestion, said an expert.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and as such, it should never be skipped. But, are you aware of the proper breakfast meal? There are some specific foods that you should be eating for breakfast, because they can do wonders for your health and ensure your day begins on a good note.

According to nutritionist Shweta Shah, while most people prefer consuming smoothies, cereals, milk and oats in the morning, Ayurveda suggests some alternatives. It states that digestion is directly impacted by the position of the sun. When the sun rises in the morning, the digestive system also wakes up.

"Early morning, your jatharagni (meaning 'digestive fire') is not very strong. As such, if you eat raw and cold food, it will add some pressure on your digestion. It is best to have warm and cooked foods," she stated in an Instagram video.

Shah went on to list some ideal breakfast options:

1. Uttapam and sambhar: A great fermented dish, it helps with nutrient absorption.

2. Moong dal chilla: This is a great protein source for people who work out in the morning. It also takes less time to prepare.

3. Daliya: This humble dish is eaten by people across the length and breadth of the country. The nutritionist said it can prevent constipation owing to its fibre count. It can also keep you full for a longer time.

"These light breakfast options will kick-start your jatharagni and get you ready for your daily smooth ride," she said.

So, what does your breakfast plate look like?