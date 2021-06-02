Are you wondering why you are not losing weight? What you eat is a major factor in weight loss, but it is not the only one. The measurement of one’s health or fitness is really influenced by a variety of factors, including energy levels, sleeping habits, monthly cycle patterns in women, hormonal health, proclivity to autoimmune disorders, dependency, or addiction, and so on. When you deprive your body of the essential nutrients, it can sometimes affect the proper functioning of your system and take a toll on your health for the worst. Also Read - Low-fat cheeses that may actually contribute to weight loss

Studies have proved that weight loss consists of 80 per cent diet and 20 per cent exercise. While most people are aware of this, they can't help but fall for the fad diets that are popular on the internet. But mind you, not every diet you come across is good for weight loss. The first thing you need to understand is that weight loss is about eating healthy, and not about eating less to be skinny. With that said, here are reasons why fad diets are not good for weight loss.

Why Fad Diets Are Not Good For Weight Loss?

Being healthy and fit cannot be achieved just by resorting to just a diet, let alone a fad diet. It is vital to contemplate the inner workings of your body, meaning you need to be aware of the bodily functions to be able to lose weight effectively. And this can only be achieved over a period of time, and fad diets are not the way to do that.

Fad Diets May Deprive You Of Essential Nutrients

Fad diets are frequently either too abundant in one element or too low in another, are excessively skewed to certain macro groups, or are goal-driven. For instance, the keto diet is high in healthy fats and protein and low in carbs, which causes the body to enter ketosis and burn fat for energy instead of carbs. This diet was initially created and developed to combat epilepsy and associated epileptic disorders. This is not the best for a healthy person’s health.

At the molecular level, our bodies are blessed with mitochondria, which oxidise carbohydrates to make ATP (adenosine Triphosphate— our energy currency) for the cell. Since you have to maintain a low carb intake when on a keto diet, it can cause ATP production to decline.

Tips To Keep In Mind For Effective Weight Loss

There’s no doubt that movement and good nutritional practices are the best tools to be healthy and fit. So, here are some ways you can achieve a healthy weight without compromising your health.

Good Nutrition Practices Are A Must

When you eat good, healthy foods, you create a good microbiome in the gut, which in turn promotes a healthy gut, which in turn is connected to the majority of brain and body processes and hormonal health. When your system is in good health, then it helps enhance your performance, alertness, agility, focus and enhances your ability to think clearly. In other words, the healthier you eat, the better your body’s functions.

Being Consistent Is Key

Weight loss is not an easy journey, it is one where you need to be persistent and patient. If you want to switch to a routine that involves movement and good nutritional practices, you have to be consistent, and it has to become a way of life. Achieving good health and a fit body takes time, so you should take your time. Don’t fall for fad diets or programs that claim to help you achieve abs in a few days.

Include Foods Of Different Varieties

As we have understood, a body needs a healthy diet to develop properly. That includes a proper protein, carbohydrate, and fat balance, as well as a variety of other nutrients. Include lean protein, complex carbs such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, and “healthy” fats such as omega-3 fats from fish and monounsaturated fats from avocados, almonds, and olives or olive oil in your diet. When you follow a fad diet that excludes essential nutrients, you put yourself at risk of becoming unwell. A lack of any vitamin may not produce an immediate consequence. However, if it is not there for an extended period of time, you may have health concerns.

Practice Portion Control

Food portions have become bigger throughout the years and studies have shown that increased portion sizes are thought to contribute to overeating and unwanted weight gain. People consume nearly all of what they offer themselves. As a result, regulating portion sizes can aid in avoiding overindulgence. There are many practical steps you can take to control portions like measuring your food, using smaller dishes, drinking water prior to meals, and eating slowly. Finally, portion control is a fast remedy that enhances your quality of life and may help you avoid bingeing.

Set a goal of five to six mini meals every day. You should eat every 3 to 4 hours. Snack on low-fat cheese and whole-grain crackers at school or work or consume a spoonful of peanut butter with one slice of whole-grain bread. Find items that are both healthful and filling.

Some Healthy Habits For Weight Loss

Drink at least 4-5 glasses of water regularly

Cut back on sugar

Eat when you are hungry, do not hoard

Your meal should be in alignment with the physical activity you do every day

Make your meals colourful with healthy veggies and fruits

Include healthy fats in your diet, including nuts, seeds, cheese, and so on

Try to consume foods in their natural form

Wake up and drink a glass of warm water in the morning

Avoid eating processed food

Eat fresh and seasonal foods

Do not combine fat and carbohydrates in one meal as it can be detrimental to your health

Exercise at least 150 minutes each week to stay fit

Takeaway

Fad diets are incredibly popular for weight loss. They often claim speedy weight reduction and other health advantages, but there is often no scientific proof to back them up. They are frequently nutritionally unbalanced and unproductive in the long run. While there is no shortage of ‘fad diets’ around, it is better to look for a way that gives you long-lasting results.