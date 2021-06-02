Are you wondering why you are not losing weight? What you eat is a major factor in weight loss but it is not the only one. The measurement of one's health or fitness is really influenced by a variety of factors including energy levels sleeping habits monthly cycle patterns in women hormonal health proclivity to autoimmune disorders dependency or addiction and so on. When you deprive your body of the essential nutrients it can sometimes affect the proper functioning of your system and take a toll on your health for the worst. Studies have proved that weight loss consists of