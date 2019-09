According to the National Institutes of Health, USA, coffee and tea are the two most consumed and popular beverages in the world. Most people around the world can’t function properly without their morning cup of either one of these beverages. While they may be a direct substitute for each other, they are not the same. Here we list the differences between the two. This will help you decide which beverage is suitable for you, coffee or tea.

Amount of caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant (a drug that increases activity in the central nervous system) present in both coffee or tea. It can have both good and bad effects on health. Amount of caffeine in tea or coffee depends on various factors – brewing time, volume, intake and method of preparation. Still, the amount of caffeine present in tea will never be able to compete with that in coffee. According to the National Institutes of Health, caffeine present in coffee is twice the amount that is found in tea. Consuming caffeine is known to improve mood and alertness and also reduce the risk of certain diseases. But excess consumption can cause insomnia, nausea, vomiting and restlessness. Depending on how you react to caffeine, you can choose which beverage to take.

Anti–oxidant properties

Antioxidants are useful for fighting against free-flowing radicals (these are unpaired electrons that can pair with other atoms and molecules and are harmful for health) and reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases. Both tea and coffee are filled with antioxidants like Polyphemus, theaflavins and catechins. Studies done by the National Institutes of Health, indicate that antioxidants in black tea might have cancer prevention properties. It suggests these antioxidants can analyse the growth of cancer cells in the colon, skin and lungs. Similarly, antioxidants in coffee can prevent gastrointestinal and liver cancer. They can also protect you from heart diseases and stroke. Both coffee and tea have different antioxidants with different benefits. Now that you know the benefits of both, you can make a wise choice between coffee or tea.

Energy-boosting effect

Both coffee and tea have the ability to boost your energy level. They do that by increasing the levels of dopamine in the body. The main component involved in the production of dopamine is caffeine. So, the beverage with more caffeine will automatically boost your energy more. And, coffee is that beverage. Boosting energy doesn’t just mean having more power to do something. It also means that you are less tired and more active. Adenosine produced by tea and coffee helps prevent fatigue and it also promotes better sleep. Side-effects of tea and coffee While there are many health benefits of tea and coffee you cannot ignore the possible side-effects. Coffee, due its high caffeine content, increases the risk of heart failure, high blood pressure and heart attack. Having a lot of coffee and tea can cause anxiety and sleep disorders. Because of caffeine, both these beverages are addictive. It is best to choose the item that you can handle.