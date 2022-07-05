Are Unhealthy Eating Habits Predetermined By Genes: All About The Fat Genes That Regulate Cravings

Understanding your genetics can help you understand your predispositions and pave the way to personalize your food and exercise based on your body's needs.

It is not about willpower but genes, which control your eating behaviour. Read on to know all about the 'fat genes' that determine your eating habits.

Do you know that your genes decide why you gain weight fast or struggle to lose those extra kilos? These genes are what make you, well, you. But they also decide what sould be the size of your jeans! Yes, it seems our genetics play a significant role in controlling (or increasing) our appetite and limiting (or enhancing) weight gain. Genes have a larger influence on the way we eat, our appetite and also our metabolism. According to research, people who gain weight faster usually have some genes, which affect their appetite. They may feel hungrier more often than those who are naturally thin.

You might think that dieting will help you lose weight fast, but not all people can stick to their diet plan. It's not about their willpower but their genes, which control their eating behaviour. So, if your parents are obese, there might be a certain chance that you are more likely to be obese also. But you can fight the odds with genes by aligning diet and exercise.

WHAT IS GENETICS?

Genetics is the study of your genes. Genes store vast information about every individual, and knowing this can help you live a healthier life. Identical twins having different genes will have different manifestations. The genes instructions are what make you vulnerable to certain medical conditions.

Your genes:

Determine how the fat will be used in your body

Regulate the hormones that affect your control food preferences

Over time, with good lifestyle changes, you can change your gene's expression. Therefore, it is important to maintain a healthy body by understanding your genetic potential.

HOW DOES 'FAT GENE' AFFECT EATING BEHAVIOUR

Many experts unanimously agree that genes do affect out eating habits and this, in turn, decide our body weight. Let us look at the genes that are responsible for this.

The FTO gene

According to research, the FTO gene causes certain differences in various individuals. People who have mutations of these genes have a 20 per cent to 30 per cent higher chance of becoming obese. After eating, people with the high obesity-risk FTO variant had higher circulating levels of the 'hunger hormone' ghrelin. After eating, the ghrelin level in these high-risk individuals do not fall as low as in low-risk individuals. It has also been seen to rise faster after meals, implying that the high-risk individuals do not suppress ghrelin as effectively after eating. This means that high-risk individuals are 'biologically programmed' to eat more.

The MC4R gene

Another gene, MC4R, is also responsible for our appetite. Normally, the MC4R gene is activated after eating a meal to signal that we are full. The gene is turned off once we have stopped eating and are satisfied. It does not, however, always work. The gene has been found to have up to 300 mutations.

These mutations are the most common single-gene cause of obesity, accounting for six per cent of severely obese children. Those with certain mutations never receive the signal that they are full, unlike those with a normally functioning MC4R gene. This means they are constantly hungry and are more likely to overeat, gaining weight.

The LEPR gene codes

Furthermore, LEPR gene codes for a protein known as the leptin receptor, which is involved in the regulation of body weight. Individuals having leptin receptor deficiency (genetic disorder) can become severely obese in the first few months of life. Affected individuals are born with normal weight, but they are constantly hungry and gain weight quickly. Excessive hunger also results in chronic overeating and obesity.

THE WAY FORWARD

Genes, eating patterns, and lifestyle choices are some of the various contributors to gaining weight. Understanding your genetics can help you understand your predispositions and pave the way to personalize your food and exercise based on your body's needs. Today, there are simple genetic tests that can be performed at home, and these can reveal your genes' information.

(This article is authored by Dr Saima Naz Khan, Senior Manager, Scientific Affairs, Genes2Me)