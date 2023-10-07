Are Processed Foods Healthy? 6 Varieties That May Not Harm You

Are Processed Foods Healthy? 6 Varieties That May Not Harm You

Processed foods does not always mean foods like fries, chips, soda or juice. Some whole food items are also likely to be processed and these may actually be healthy for you.

What comes to your mind when you hear the word 'processed food?' Is it fries, chips, burger, chicken wings, soda, juice and more? Yes, you are mostly correct. These foods are indeed processed and some of them are also ultra-processed. The bottom line is that these foods are devoid of any kind of nutritional values, they contain a lot of oil, unhealthy fat, sugar and unhealthy carbohydrates which could lead to diseases. They are tempting and tasty but they are equal to poison for your body.

So, which are the processed foods that we can still consume and which are healthy? Almost all foods come to us after some stages of processing such as bread, milk, rice, cereals, etc. this process is essential for some foods because processing removes all the impurities that may be bad for health but it does not remove the nutrients in them. But, too much processing can remove nutrients which is why the above mentioned foods are unhealthy. The normal processing stage will include washing, trimming, shelling, husking, grounding and wrapping. This does not mean that the foods that you get at the supermarkets are all unhealthy. But, you need to be well-informed about which on these foods are safe to eat.

Bread

Bread, especially brown bread is not unhealthy. But, you need to be smart while picking the right kind as there are numerous varieties of breads available. Always go for, wholegrain, multigrain and brown bread over others. They are rich in healthy fats, fibre and have a low glycemic index.

TRENDING NOW

Milk

If you live in a city then, you do not really have an option for fresh cow milk. The milk at the supermarkets will always be processed. But, this means that they are pasteurized and some varieties are pasteurized more than once and also skimmed. This is also good for people who are trying you lose weight or are lactose intolerant. Pasteurizing is done to get rid of bacteria and homogenization. But, the nutrients stay intact.

Cheese

Cheese is also made after a lot of processing but it is still healthy and rich in all the nutrients. Processed cheese is made from high-quality natural cheese and emulsifiers, which stop the fat from separating when heated.

Canned Legumes

You can find a variety of canned foods which are as healthy as fresh foods for example canned legumes. But, make sure to buy the variety which has less salt because usually canned foods have extra salt due to preservatives.

You may like to read

Canned Fish

Canned fishes are very healthy. They are rich in healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids and protein. But, do not buy the ones that have excess salt in them. Check the ingredients before buying.

Frozen Fruits

Frozen fruits are as healthy as fresh fruits or maybe even more. they are said to be very rich in antioxidants, including polyphenols, anthocyanins, lutein, and beta-carotene. So freezing produce does not destroy its nutrients.

RECOMMENDED STORIES