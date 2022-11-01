Are Eggshells Recommended For Good Health? 5 Health Benefits You Did Not Know About

Consuming eggshells might be very bizarre but it has numerous health benefits that should be considered.

Eggs are considered as one of the most nutritious food items and almost every body includes them in the diet. Some people have a very lavish salad made of eggs for breakfast while others prefer having for lunch or dinner. It is also a very nutritious food item for an evening snack. But have you ever heard that eggshells can also be as nutritious as eggs? Most people simply dispose off the eggshells because they are not aware of its health benefits. Did you know that having eggshells can benefit your thyroid glands, helps cure gastric ulcer, detoxify your body and strengthen your bones. Let us find out how exactly you can have eggshells and how it can benefit you.

Health Benefits Of Eggshell

Ensures overall good health: Eggshells have been stated as extremely healthy but obviously it cannot be consumed as shells. It is recommended that people take it in its powdered form along with other food items. Eggshells contain hyaluronic acid which is good for skin, it is also rich in chondroitin collagen, and glucosamine which help in alleviating joint pains and stiffness.

Eliminates toxic components: Eggshell powder works very well at cleansing the blood and eliminating harmful substances from our body. You can have three glasses of mix of eggshell and water everyday and all the toxic agents from your body will get flushed out.

Treats thyroid glands too: Eggshells also have nutritious properties that can help treat thyroid glands. You can have it on a daily basis and see the difference. Another great way to consume this is by mixing it with lemon juice and store it in the fridge and have one or two glasses everyday. It is also most effective if consumed on an empty stomach.

Offers a cure to Gastric Ulcer: Eggshells are of great importance when it comes to curing the problem of gastric ulcer. It is an ideal diet to cure this health issue. You can add eggshell powder in water or hot milk and take this concoction on a regular basis and see the difference.

Makes the bones strong: One of the most important nutrients required for the body is calcium. It is essential for the body to get a regular supply of this particular nutrient in order to ensure the proper functioning of the body especially the body's bone health. Eggshells, just like eggs are loaded with calcium and if a person were to add eggshell powder to his or her diet, experts have confirmed that it promotes overall good health. Eggshells also promote a healthy dental health.