Are Dietary Supplements Helpful In Premature Baldness? Dietician Explains

What is the role of nutrition in supplying optimal amounts of nutrients as per your daily body needs?

Each hair strand on your scalp comprises 98% protein, indicating that your hair needs protein to grow. A well-balanced diet can provide the body with the required protein from dawn to night. However, diet alone may not be able to fulfil everything. Dt. Sanchita Pathak, Sr Consultant Dietician, Himalayan organics, explains the role of certified nutrition that can supply optimal amounts of nutrients per your daily body needs.

What Is Premature Baldness?

As the name suggests, premature baldness is going bald before age, as early as your twenties or thirties. It starts with the receding hairline and thinning of scalp hair. One of the primary reasons behind this is the increased production of testosterone hormone after puberty, which comes in contact with an enzyme found in the skin.

Symptoms Of Premature Baldness:

1. Your scalp hair gradually starts thinning.

2. Hair thinning occurs on the frontal scalp.

3. Bald patches start appearing on your scalp.

4. Severe hair loss at once while combing or washing hair.

5. Scaly patches all over the scalp.

Hair Growth Cycle

Like your skin and nails, your scalp hair follows a proper cycle of growth and rest. Hair loss can occur at any time during this cycle. There are 3 phases of a hair cycle:

In the first phase, your scalp hair grows continually. After that, it is the Anagen phase. In this, your hair grows about 1-2 cm per month, and the phase lasts between 2-5 years. The second phase, called the catagen phase, comes when the hair growth stops, usually lasting for two-three weeks. The third phase, the telogen phase, is resting and lasts for about 1-4 months. Around 10% of your scalp hair is in this phase anytime.

Critical Nutrients For Hair Growth:

1. Biotin:Biotin or Vitamin H is from the B Complex family that breaks down protein into amino acids to rebuild damaged hair follicles.

2. Omega-3: Omega-3 fatty acids support hair volume and density. Walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, etc., are rich in omega-3 and promote hair growth.

3. Vitamin A: Balanced levels of Vitamin that are 1000 mcg per day for men and 840 mcg for women are required for healthy hair growth.

4. Vitamin D: It stimulates new and old hair follicles. If insufficient Vitamin D is in your body, your scalp hair starts thinning and shedding.

5. Iron: It transports oxygen to the hair roots, adding to their shine and texture. Iron helps grow hair longer and more robust.

6. Zinc: Zinc is essential in hair tissue repair and regrowth. It contributes to the proper functioning of oil glands around the follicles.

Hair loss is a common issue that can be slowed with vitamin and mineral supplements. Vitamins and minerals are essential for optimal cell growth and function, and a lack of these may contribute to hair loss. While supplementing is affordable and painless to incorporate, it is essential to understand which vitamins and minerals are advantageous for relieving hair loss.

Speak with a medical specialist today to start your path to a fuller head of hair. Your doctor will almost certainly recommend supplements in some form or the other.

