Apple To Lychee: Stop Eating Seeds of These 5 Fruits, They Are Poisonous

Yes, some seeds of easily available fruits in the market are poisonous and can have severe effects on your body. Check out the complete list here:

There are many people who love to start their day with a handful of seed mix. Despite being extremely small in size, seeds are known as superfoods, which contain lots of goodies for overall health. They are also called the powerhouse of nutrients and can be consumed daily for a myriad list of health benefits. However, some seeds are harmful to your health, therefore, it is important to know which fruit has poisonous seeds, so that you can stay safe from the complications.

Poisonous Seeds!

Apple Seeds

An apple a day keeps doctors away - we have all heard about this ever since we were kids. Apple which is packed with nutritional values is only good when you eat the fruit, but never eat the seeds of the apple. Apple seeds are poisonous. Why so? what makes the apple seeds so poisonous? The reason why they are poisonous is that they contain a compound called amygdalin. When you eat and chew the apple seeds, this compound releases hydrogen cyanide, a chemical that can also cause death. But, this happens only when you consume about 1.52 milligrams per kilogram of hydrogen cyanide.

Lychee Seeds

Summer fruit Lychee is everyone's favourite. But, hold on! do not eat the seeds of the lychee fruit. it contains natural toxins which are poisonous to the human body. Not only this, but several studies have also suggested that there is a certain type of amino acid which is present in lychee seeds that severely affects the blood glucose levels and can also lead to unexplained brain inflammation.

Raw Kidney Beans

Raw kidney beans have a high concentration of a chemical called phytohaemagglutinin that causes red blood cells to clump together. Therefore, eating less cooked kidney beans can lead to diarrhoea.

Tomato Seeds

Who doesn't like eating tomatoes? But, we are sure that many of you don't even know that the small seeds of tomatoes can cause some severe health effects. Yes, studies have suggested that eating tomato seeds can cause kidney stones. This happens due to the presence of oxalate in tomato seeds which helps in the formation of these stones. However, you can only suffer from the side effects of eating tomato seeds when you are consuming huge quantities of tomatoes every day.

Other Seeds

Apart from what we have listed above, there are some more fruits whose seeds are extremely poisonous, these include - apricots, plums, cherries and peaches. These fruits are rich in cyanogenic compounds. Therefore, whenever you take a bite of any of these fruits, make sure to avoid their seeds, as they can be harmful for your body.

So, discard the seeds of the above-mentioned fruits and never do the mistake of eating them.