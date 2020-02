This fruit is loaded with phytonutrients that can offer protection against lung and colon cancer. It will also bring down your risk of colorectal and breast cancers. @Shutterstock

Native to Central Asia, apples are loaded with fiber, vitamin C and powerful antioxidants. You can have them raw or cooked. Either way, they are a delicious and healthy addition to your diet. They keep you full for longer and are low in calories as well as glycemic index (GI). A research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign says that apples can reduce the inflammation associated with obesity-related diseases and strengthen the immune system. There are many such studies that talk about the many benefits of adding his fruit a part of your daily diet. Another study at the University of Otago says that

Let us take a look at the many Apple nutrition facts

Apple can help you manage your diabetes

Apple fruit is loaded with antioxidants that slow down your digestion. It also slows down the absorption of sugars. This keeps your blood sugar levels low.

It protects your heart

Apples can reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in your body. A high cholesterol level is one of the main reasons for high blood pressure, which leads to heart diseases. Eating this fruit daily will also prevent plaque buildup inside the arteries.

It reduces your risk of cancer

This fruit contains phytonutrients that can offer protection against lung and colon cancer. It will also bring down your risk of colorectal and breast cancers. According tom researchers at Cornell’s Institute of Comparative and Environmental Toxicology say that apples, or more specifically, the peel, have the ability to kill cancer cells.

It offers protection from Alzheimer’s disease

A potent antioxidant abundant in apples protect your brain cells against oxidative stress, a tissue-damaging process associated with Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. This is what researchers from Cornell University in New York say. They say that the antioxidant quercetin is responsible for this health benefit.

Things to keep in mind

Most people have no problems digesting this fruit. But if you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), you may have a problem. The fibre it contains can give you gas and abdominal pain. People with fructose intolerance must also avoid apples.