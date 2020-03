Christian theology portrays apple as the forbidden fruit that Adam and Eve ate from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. The Abrahamic Religion also considers this blushing red fruit as forbidden. But in many other narratives, apple has been depicted as the elixir of life. Take Arabian Nights for example. The folklore talks about a magic apple from Samarkand that is capable of healing all human ailments. This, probably, is the reason behind the origination of the age-old adage: An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS AND HEALTH BENEFITS OF APPLE

Scientifically speaking, apples are the powerhouse of nutrition. A medium-sized apple (about 180g) offers 95 calories, 25g carbs, and 4g fibre. Apart from these essential nutrients it also gives you other micronutrients like manganese, copper and potassium. Apples are also rich in vitamins A, E, B1, B2, B6 and K. In order get the best benefits from this fruit, have it with the skin. Here, we guide you through everything that apple has on offer, for your body.

Good for weight loss

Apples have high amount of water and fibre, both of which fill you up with fewer calories. Research suggests that those who eat a few slices of apples before their meal, tend to eat less and their calorie intake reduces. Therefore, having an apple may help in weight loss.

Boosts your heart health

Having apples may lead to a lower risk of heart diseases, thanks to its fibres that reduce your blood cholesterol levels. They also contain polyphenols, which have antioxidant effects. These may also result in lowering your blood pressure levels, a marker of your cardiac health.

Lowers the risk of diabetes

Apples help in decreasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. There is a possibility that the polyphenols in apples may help in preventing tissue damage to beta cells in your pancreas. Beta cells produce insulin in your body and are often damaged in people with type 2 diabetes.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Some studies suggest that there is a link between apples and reduced risk of cancer. Research conducted on women has shown that those who ate apples had a lower death rate from cancer. apply may also help in preventing cancer. Apple’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects are responsible for these effects.

Strengthens your bones

Eating apples may increase your bone density. Experts believe that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds present in this fruit may help promote bone density and strength.

Keeps your gums healthy

Apples are very effective in whitening your teeth. Biting and chewing an apple increases the production of saliva in your mouth which reduces tooth decaying by lowering the levels of bacteria.