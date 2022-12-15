Apple Cider Vinegar For High Blood Pressure: Does It Work?

Can a patient suffering from high blood pressure consume apple cider vinegar and enjoy the benefits of this 'cure for all' drink? Let's find out!

Apple cider vinegar or ACV has gained a lot of attention due to its medicinal properties. From aiding weight loss to treating symptoms of cold and flu, ACV is a magical drink that many people swear by. But how many of you know what other benefits it has? Today, in this article we will talk about how the combination of ACV and high blood pressure works. The drink which is known as the 'cure for all', does it also help in managing symptoms of high blood pressure? Let's know from the experts.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension is a condition in which the blood pressure at which it is flowing against the wall of the arteries increases to a level where the tremendous pressure of the blood flow leads to severe damage to the arteries (by making them less elastic). Untreated high blood pressure thus decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart and leads to serious health complications such as heart attacks, stroke, etc.

Apple Cider Vinegar & High Blood Pressure

As mentioned above, ACV is a magical drink that helps in treating serious and chronic health conditions. So, can it also help in managing the symptoms of high blood pressure? Here are some possible/potential health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar for patients who are suffering from high blood pressure, or hypertension.

Studies have shown that vinegar has properties that can help in lowering the blood pressure levels of a person. Here are some benefits that a hypertension patient can enjoy after consuming ACV (in the right proportion).

Lowering Renin Activity

ACV comes packed with acetic aid, which helps in lowering the renin activity. Renin activity is a major factor behind high cholesterol levels.

Lowering Blood Glucose

Controlling blood glucose levels helps in managing blood pressure as well. Drinking ACV in the recommended quantity can help in keeping blood glucose levels in check.

Helps In Lowering Weight

Drinking the right amount of apple cider vinegar on a daily basis (or as recommended) can help with increasing the metabolism rate of the body, thus promoting weight loss.

Lowering Cholesterol

Cholesterol, the waxy substance which is present in your blood that helps in building cells is important for the body. But a sudden increase in the amount of this waxy substance, also known as cholesterol in the blood can raise the risk of developing heart disease. Cholesterol also affects the blood pressure of the body, thus managing cholesterol with ACV can help in managing the blood pressure levels of the body.