Onions tend to be one of those polarising foods: Either you love them for the taste enhancing properties of every food or you hate them messing with your taste buds and bad breath that comes along with it.

They are literally in every food we eat. And because of this fact, it’s very easy for your brain to think if they really are doing any good to your health. Or are they just an add on.

Simply put, yes, onions do have health benefits. Low in calories and decent amount of fibre, experts also say that onions have a few added health advantages.

Upsides

High in antioxidants like polyphenols, they help in reducing the risk of certain types of cancer. They also can help you live longer. Experts say that red onions in particular have the most antioxidants, particularly those cancer-killing antioxidants like quercetin and anthocyanin. Worry not if you don’t find the red ones, because all onions have those benefits (yippee!).

Moving on, onions have also been found to have anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing aches and pains. They also contain high amounts of prebiotics, which help feeding the good bacteria in your gut so they multiply and work better. Sounds pretty impressive, right?

Any downsides?

First and foremost, all the tears that come with the cutting them is not at all fun. The trick is to keep them in refrigerator before you cut them. The cold temperature brings down the sulfuric compounds, which causes tears when you chop them.

The real downside here is that onions can cause gas and bloating. And in extreme cases, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting. It happens because of fructose, a type of sugar that is a little rougher on the gastrointestinal tract.

So, should you eat them or not?

YES! If your body can tolerate it and if you don’t mind some tears rolling down your cheeks, go for it.