If you follow the antioxidant diet, you will have to add a lot of colourful fruits and vegetables to your diet. @Shutterstock

Most people get confused with the term antioxidant. These are compounds that protect your cells from damage. It offers protection from premature aging and disease. They help you fight the harmful effects of free radicals and brings down your risk of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and cardiovascular ailments among others. There are many foods that are rich in antioxidants. Regular consumption of such foods can shield you from diseases and help you lose weight too. An antioxidant diet is strictly about losing eight. It is about improving overall health and bosting fitness levels. It means that you need to eat a lot of antioxidant-rich foods throughout the day.

There are three main antioxidant vitamins. These are beta-carotene, vitamin C and vitamin E. If you follow the antioxidant diet, you will have to add a lot of colourful fruits and vegetables to your diet. These are rich in these vitamins. Vegetables and fruits that are purple, blue, red, orange and yellow are particularly good. Let us take a look at some of the foods that you need to eat on a regular basis.

Carotenoids

For beta-carotene and other carotenoids, eat a lot of apricots, asparagus, beets, broccoli, cantaloupe and carrots. You can also have corn, green peppers, kale, mangoes and turnip. Other foods rich in carotenoids are collard greens, nectarines, peaches, , tangerines, pink grapefruit, squash, spinach, pumpkin, sweet potato, tomatoes and watermelon.

Vitamin C

This will boost your immune system and also help you lose weight. Berries, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe and cauliflower are great for your antioxidant diet. Also have grapefruit, honeydew, kale, kiwi, mango and nectarine. Other foods that contain this vitamin are oranges, papaya, snow peas, sweet potato, strawberries and peppers.

Vitamin E

This will boost skin health. For your antioxidant diet, add broccoli, avocado, chard, mustard and turnip to your diet. Mangoes, papaya and pumpkin can satisfy your sweet tooth. Also have a lot of red peppers, spinach and sunflower seeds.

Zinc

This is also an antioxidant. Good sources are oysters, red meat, poultry, beans, nuts, seafood and whole grains. Add whole grains and dairy products to your diet too.