Apples, also known as seb, have an insane amount of health benefits. Apples are abundant in many essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. They do not contain fat, sodium, and cholesterol. The presence of antioxidants, potassium, fibre, vitamin C, B and B6, in them, can help you enhance your wellbeing. Not only this, but apples are also loaded with calcium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, phytonutrients along with flavonoids like quercetin, epicatechin, and other polyphenolic compounds. According to a study published in the Nutrition Journal, apples are one of the potent sources of flavonoids which may be responsible for keeping lung cancer at bay. Another study published in the Journal Of The American College Of Nutrition, apples are a major source of polyphenols, carotenoids, and other nutrients which may promote anti-obesity effects. Thus, apple intake different forms can cause weight loss in overweight people. Here, are few more reasons to add those apples into your daily diet.

They can help you regulate your cholesterol levels

“The soluble fibre content in apples can help lower your cholesterol by making it a strong defensive mechanism against cardiovascular diseases. Eating apples daily can decrease your LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase your HDL (good) cholesterol,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. So, just opt for them right away!

They can boost immunity

“Apples contain an antioxidant called as quercetin which enhances your immune system. Moreover,

the other nutrient present in an apple is which is vitamin C has anti-inflammatory properties. Also, fibre content in it can boost your immune system,” explains Ghag.

They can help in smooth bowel movements

Apples are loaded with a fibre known as pectin. This fibre can be found between those cell walls of the apple. “The pectin fibre contained in apples aids your digestive process by ensuring smoother bowel movements,” highlights Ghag. It can help you beat constipation and other stomach ailments. Moreover, the insoluble fibre present in those apples can help add bulk to your stool – this helps you retain water and make your stool soft. Ta da, you will be able to regulate your bowel movement and improve digestion.

They can help protect your bones

You will be surprised to know that apples can help you in strengthening your bones. Flavonoid phlorizin, which is found in apple skin, may help prevent bone loss, fights inflammation and free radical production which leads to bone degeneration.

They can help detoxify your liver

Since apples are jam-packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibres, they can help you flush out those toxins and detoxify your liver.

They can help you get rid of respiratory problems

According to a study published in the in the European Respiratory Journal, says that tomatoes and fruits, particularly apples, slowed how much people’s lungs decline over the course of ten years, indicating that these foods have certain nutrients which improve one’s health. Yes, apples contain anti-inflammatory properties which help tackle respiratory troubles. Respiratory issues are triggered when your respiratory system becomes weak owing to the inflammation of certain membranes and cells. So, eating apples on a regular basis can be beneficial for the health of your lungs.