Amla juice with warm water: 6 health benefits of drinking amla water on empty stomach daily

Drinking amla water with a balanced diet, proper hydration and physical exercises on an empty stomach could be an easy morning routine, which promotes good health and wellness.

Amla or Indian gooseberry contains high amounts of vitamin C that enhances immunity and covers the lung tissue against the destructive effects of the damaged particles in the air. It also assists the body to cleanse itself naturally. Combine juice of 1-2 teaspoons of fresh amla with warm water. Drink it early in the morning on an empty stomach to make the best out of the drink.

Amla juice or Indian gooseberry juice has been a long-standing traditional health remedy due to their strong nutritional content. This little green fruit is rich in plant compounds, antioxidants and vitamin C which is often viewed as a wellness boosting natural product. Many health experts suggest that it is better to take amla juice diluted with warm water on an empty stomach to maximise the effects of the product.

Drinking amla juice with warm water: Benefits

Healthlinepoints out that amla is a good source of polyphenols, flavonoids and other antioxidants which can aid immunity, heart and digestion with regular intake. Taking amla juice in the morning can thus be used to jump start the digestive system, while supplying the body with the necessary nutrients early in the morning. Here are six possible health advantages of drinking amla juice with warm water on an empty stomach:

Boosts immunity

Amla is regarded as one of the most natural sources of vitamin C which is a vital nutrient that facilitates immunity. It is also known to boost immune cells and guard the body against infections and oxidative stress. Drinking amla juice regularly can thus help in enhancing the natural body defence system.

Supports digestive health

The effects of amla juice on the digestive system are one of the most frequently recorded effects of the juice. It has been shown that amla can be used to stimulate gut enzymes and maintain gut health which can aid in decreasing symptoms like bloating, acidity and stomach discomfort. The National Institute of Health (NIH) have also concluded that amla extract can decrease the severity of heartburn and acid reflux in some people.

Promotes heart health

Other studies show that the compounds found in amla can be used to enhance the heart. Healthline cites that amla extract has the potential to lower total cholesterol, triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol in people with abnormal blood lipids, resulting to reduced heart disease risks.

Helps regulate blood sugar

A 2013 study presented by the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences (IJCMAS) indicates that amla can be used to manage blood sugar. Other studies have suggested that the fruit can reduce the rate at which sugar enters the blood and make the body sensitive to insulin. Drinking amla water on an empty stomach can be effective in helping people keep glucose levels stable.

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Enhances skin and hair health

Indian gooseberry contains antioxidants and vitamin C which are beneficial in collagen synthesis for skin elasticity. Drinking amla water regularly may help to shield the skin against oxidative harm. Amla is also known to have traditional healing qualities that can boost stronger hair roots and a better scalp.

Aids in detoxification and metabolism

Amla is a source of various bioactive compounds that could help the body to remove toxins. Studies suggest that its anti-oxidant effects can help in alleviating inflammation and enhancing metabolic functions within the body. Therefore drinking amla juice mixed with warm water in the morning can boost metabolism and the general wellbeing.

It is important to note that even though amla juice has a number of possible health advantages, healthcare professionals advise against excessive consumption of it. Overdose can occasionally lead to acidity or indigestion in those of a weak temper.

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