If you like spicy food, there is good news for you. Chili pepper, which adds flavour and spice to your dishes, comes packed with a whole lot of health benefits. It is a common food item in the whole of Asia and is added to almost all dishes. According to many researchers, regular consumption of chilli pepper can make you more active and increases overall well-being. It also aids in digestion and helps you lose weight.

The best thing about chilli pepper is that you can have it raw as well as cooked. Add it to salads and soups apart from your main dishes. Have it raw along with your meals. It will add a zing to your meals and stimulate your taste buds too.

Let us take a look at all the health benefits of chilli pepper.

It works as a pain suppressant

Capsaicin, a chemical found in chilli peppers, can help you get relief from pain. It is especially effective in combating osteoarthritis pain. This chemical binds with pain receptors and desensitises it over time. It can also help you deal with sensory nerve fibre disorders and get relief from pain associated with arthritis, psoriasis and diabetic neuropathy.

It boosts heart health

Cayenne, another property of chilli pepper, can reduce blood cholesterol, triglyceride levels and platelet aggregation. This is essential for heart health. It also dissolves fibrin, which forms blood clots.

It is good for the immune system

Chillis are a rich source of beta-carotene or vitamin A and vitamin C. It offers protection against infections by making your immune system strong. It builds healthy mucous membranes and is good for the nasal passages, lungs, intestinal tract and urinary tract.

It facilitates weight loss

It aids in digestion and suppresses your appetite. This brings down your total calorie intake. Chilli peppers also stimulates the burning of fat. So, if you are trying to lose weight, add this food to your daily diet. In fact, there is a drug based on capsaicin that induces long term weight loss and improved metabolic health. Developed by researchers from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy, this drug improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels, insulin response and symptoms of fatty liver disease. Named Metabocin, this drug slowly releases capsaicin throughout the day in the body. This has an effective anti-obesity effect without any inflammation or adverse side effects.