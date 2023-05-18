Aloe Vera Juice On Empty Stomach: What Happens When You Start Your Day With Aloe Vera Juice

There are many benefits of starting the day with a glass of water infused with aloe vera juice. Scroll down to know everything.

Aloe vera, or Aloe barbadensis is a medical plant that comes packed with antioxidant and antibacterial properties. From reducing dental plaque, accelerating wound healing, preventing wrinkles, and managing blood sugar, aloe vera has several health benefits when consumed the right way and in the right proportion. This article lists 5 potential health benefits of drinking aloe vera juice first thing in the morning. It also covers some of the risks associated with use.

Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice On Empty Stomach

If you are planning to add this juice to your morning diet, make sure to check the list of goodness that it may bring to your life in the long run. Here are the benefits of drinking aloe vera juice first thing in the morning.

Weight Loss

One of the many health benefits of aloe vera juice on an empty stomach is promoting weight loss. Aloe vera juice also contains antioxidants called polyphenols, which help the body flush out toxins and keep the inside clean. The body cleans up, functions better, and loses weight more quickly when it is able to flush out toxins out of it.

Constipation

Suffering from constipation? Add aloe vera to your diet to help your bowel system act better. Aloe vera is a natural laxative which helps in enabling the body to digest food better. Aloe vera is also packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids which soften stools, thus helping the body fight constipation.

GERD

Digestive issues such as heartburn, stomach discomfort, gas, and bloating are some of the symptoms of acid reflux. What is GERD? It is a condition that occurs when the stomach acids move to the oesophagus. As per studies, drinking a limited quantity of aloe vera juice in the morning can help with acid reflux and GERD.

Diabetes

Aloe vera is a medicinal plant that contains lectins, mannans, and anthraquinones. The components that this leaf contains have several health benefits, and one of them is that aloe vera leaves have natural anti-diabetic properties that help in lowering blood glucose levels.

Side Effects of Aloe Vera Juice You Must Know

Nothing comes without side effects. Drinking aloe vera juice can have several health benefits. But, it also has some side effects, check out the complete list below:

Stomach pain Abdominal discomfort Irregular bowel motions Electrolyte imbalance Kidney failure Aloe vera has natural anti-diabetic properties, taking too much of it can cause blood sugar levels to drop if proper care is not taken. For breastfeeding mothers drinking excessive amounts of aloe vera juice can cause diarrhoea, urination issues, etc.

(Disclaimer: We at the HealthSite suggest you all consult with a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your daily diet.)

