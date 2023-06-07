Almond Yoghurt Can Be Your Most Nutritious Non-Dairy Substitute, Study Finds

Of all the kinds of yoghurts studied, almond yoghurt scored the highest, having the highest nutrient density.

The researchers found that plant-based yoghurt options had more fibre, low sugar content, and lower amount of sodium when compared to dairy products.

More and more people are switching to plant-based products and they are becoming more easily available. The effects of climate change are particularly threatening the livestock industry, resulting in lower productivity and fertility. In these circumstances, plant-based products are being positioned as a more sustainable alternative to dairy products. On a similar page, many studies are highlighting the sustainable production and consumption of plant-based yoghurts.

A study has found that plant-based products have advantages over dairy yoghurts, including high fibre content and low sugar. The study also found that almond yoghurt has the highest nutrient density based on the Nutrient Rich Foods Index. The Nutrient-Rich Foods Index is a comprehensive food guidance system that assigns food a score based on its nutrient density.

What did the study find?

The study, published in the Frontiers Journal analyzed the energy, total fat, saturated fat, carbohydrates, fibre, total sugar and protein content across six different yoghurt bases like full-fat dairy, low and non-fat dairy, coconut, almond, cashew, and oat).

TRENDING NOW

The study found that coconut contained more calories compared to low and non-fat dairy products, oat yoghurt contained fewer calories than full-fat dairy but was not very different from the low and non-fat dairy products. Almond and cashew yoghurts were not significantly different from full-fat dairy but were significantly higher than the low and non-fat dairy yoghurts.

The researchers found that plant-based yoghurt options had more fibre, low sugar content, and lower amount of sodium when compared to dairy products. Also, dairy products have more protein, calcium, and potassium than plant-based options.

Of all the kinds of yoghurts studied, almond yoghurt scored the highest, having the highest nutrient density.

You may like to read

As per quoted experts, dairy yoghurts have higher saturated fat content and higher sugar content. Hence, for good cardiovascular health, plant-based yoghurts are a healthier option.

Benefits of yoghurt

Yoghurts are prepared by fermenting milk with bacterial yoghurt culture. They have many health benefits providing nutrients like protein and calcium, improving gut health, aiding digestion, improving symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and others. The following are some health benefits-

Promotes bone health

Source of potassium, magnesium and vitamins like B6 and B12

Source of protein when on a weight-loss diet

Boost immune response

Improves symptoms like constipation, diarrhoea and bloating

A good milk substitute for people having lactose intolerance.

RECOMMENDED STORIES