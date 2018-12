Eating a well-balanced diet and exercise can help you to enhance your overall well-being. Furthermore, you will also be able to keep fatal health ailments away, if you swear by a healthy lifestyle. Similarly, faulty eating habits can lead to weight gain. You will pile up those annoying excess kilos and will find it difficult to lead a healthy life. Sometimes, you may not end up feeling full even if you consume food. The drawback- you will tend to go overboard and this can take a toll on your health. So, here we list a few foods which can help you to manage your hunger and stay full for a longer time.

You can eat apples

An apple can be an ideal morning or afternoon snack since it can easily be carried; the mighty apple is a great source of fibre and can help you to stay full, and it also has a high water content which can fill your belly as well. Apples are also abundant in pectin, which can help you to prevent blood sugar spikes that cause hunger.

You can opt for cayenne pepper

This can help you to boost your metabolism and get rid of those excess calories. Just incorporate it into your daily diet and it will help you to stay fit and fine.

You can opt for water

According to research, people who drank two glasses of water before a meal ate between 75 and 90 fewer calories, while having food when compared to those who didn’t drink water. So, just stay hydrated and drink enough water. This will help you to tackle your hunger and stay full.

You can opt for avocados

The magnificent avocados are full of fibre and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and if they are eaten in moderation then they can help you to curb your hunger pangs. Moreover, avocados send signals to your brain that tell your stomach that it is full and you should stop going overboard.

You can opt for flax seeds

The fantastic flax seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids and can help you to feel full. Thus, omega-6 fatty acids increase levels of the appetite-suppressing hormone cholecystokinin and you will be able to control your hunger.

You can opt for dark chocolate

Due to its better taste, dark chocolate can help you to lower your cravings. The stearic acid present in dark chocolate can help you to slow your digestion and feel fuller for a longer time.

You can opt for sweet potatoes

They contain a special type of starch which resists digestive enzymes and can help you to stay full for a longer time.