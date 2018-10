Next time when you visit the supermarket, don’t forget to pick up that pack of mighty and healthy peanuts. They can improve your well-being! Peanuts are abundant in vitamins, minerals, nutrients and anti-oxidants and are rich energy sources. They can help you to stay active. So, just eat them right away and stay fit! We brief you about its health benefits.

They can fight stomach cancer: Peanuts are abundant in Poly-phenolic anti-oxidants. The p-coumaric acid in it has the ability to cut down the risk of stomach cancer by decreasing the productions of carcinogenic nitrous-amines.

They can keep stroke at bay: Peanuts have the anti-oxidant, resveratrol which prevents heart strokes by increasing the production of nitric oxide.

They can help you to manage your cholesterol: Peanuts lowers bad cholesterol and can increase the good cholesterol in the body. They also contain monounsaturated fatty acids especially oleic acid that prevents coronary diseases.

They can help you to tackle heart ailments: A poly-phenolic anti-oxidant, resveratrol in peanuts can keep heart diseases at bay. So, eat peanuts now!

They can reduce the risk of colon cancer in women: Peanuts have a poly-phenolic anti-oxidant, resveratrol which can be beneficial for health. Women, if you want to keep colon cancer away then eat peanut butter.

They can help you to regulate your blood sugar level: Peanuts have manganese which can help in calcium absorption, fats and carbohydrates metabolism and sugar level regulation in your blood.

They can prevent depression: Low Serotonin levels can put you at the risk of depression. Tryptophan in peanuts can increase the release of this chemical and helps you to tackle depression.

The take-home message: If you are allergic to peanuts then avoid consuming them. Also, one should not go overboard if they are eating peanuts, talk to your expert regarding the amount in which you should consume them.