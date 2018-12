A practice of meditation and consciousness of being mindful, that helps us recognize what you eat, when you eat, why you eat and appreciate the food that you eat, can be termed as mindful eating. It can help you to keep many ailments like obesity, diabetes and so on away. By opting for mindful eating, you can engage in healthy eating. You will be more aware of what goes into your mouth. So, you should be sure that you are getting proper nutrients from the food you are eating. To stay happy and healthy, you will have to see to it that you have vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, and other necessities, which your body needs. This will help you to cue your body. Yes, you have heard us here!

When you go for mindful eating, you are sending your body those cues it needs to tell you when you should start eating and stop as well. Once your body knows the cues, it will let you know when you should start eating or when to stop. Ta da, you will be able to stop yourself from going overboard. So, here we tell you why mindful eating is beneficial for you. Adopt healthy eating habits right now and you can thank us later!

It can help you to deal with your emotions

Due to your overwhelming emotions, do you tend to overeat or not eat at all? It may happen so that you may feel sad and you decide to indulge in that junk food. So, if you go for mindful eating, you will be able to take care of your emotions. You should take your time to chew food, see the scent, taste, and texture. You will be more in sync with your feelings if you watch what you eat. So, the next time you eat be careful.

It can help you to relieve your stress

Stress can take a toll on your well-being. You may tend to gain weight due to that annoying stress. It can snatch away your peace. When you are into mindful eating, you get to know about your emotions while eating. For example, are you eating because you are stressed about work? By taking your time to eat and focusing on your feelings while eating, you can channel the root of your emotions and ta da, you will be able to deal with your feelings. According to a study, practising mindfulness can help alleviate feelings of stress and anxiety.

It can help you to battle the bulge

When you fix your old eating habits through slow and conscious eating, thoroughly chewing your and getting to know its taste and texture, can help you to increase your self-control. This control will aid in tackling with fat over time and thus, you will be able to shed those excess kilos.