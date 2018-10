Find out why you should not add egg to your daily diet © Shutterstock

Eggs may hold a high place in terms of being a healthy food. But you got to be careful in case you have placed eggs in your regular diet. Consuming eggs on a daily basis may shoot up your cholesterol level to an extent that your heart may suffer. It can even make you gain excessive body weight. Here are few pointers that will remind you of the harmful impacts of consuming eggs every day.

High fat content: Consuming eggs every day badly increases your fat intake. While you need moderate fat in your diet to absorb fat soluble vitamins and generate certain hormones, excessive fat, especially saturated fat from eggs can have adverse effect on your heart health and put you at a higher risk of heart complications.

Too much calories: Large eggs can offer around 75 calories each. Hence, having three scrambled eggs during breakfast gives you about 225 calories which can make you gain body weight eventually. Eating three eggs everyday can make you gain one pound of weight in less than three weeks, say studies.

Shooting cholesterol: Eating eggs every day leads to increasing cholesterol that builds up on arterial walls when you have too much of it in your blood. It makes your arterial walls hard and stiff thereby leading to formation of blood clots. It puts a strain on your heart and increases blood pressure, thereby increasing the risk of heart attack and heart related anomalies.

What you can do to avoid egg related health risk?

Go for plain white eggs and avoid taking the egg yolk. Reason, all the fat and cholesterol come from the yolk. Most egg replacer products are obtained from the egg whites and can provide you with a fat free and cholesterol free diet.

Other egg replacers in recipes

Applesauce: Made from cooked apples, applesauce can replace an egg in most recipes. Using unsweetened applesauce is even healthier.

Smashed bananas: 65 grams of smashed bananas or puree from other fruits like pumpkin and avocado are effective replacers of an egg.

Ground flax seeds and chia seeds: A mix of one tablespoon of either grounded flax seeds or chia seeds along with three tablespoon of water can be a great egg substitute and can replace an egg.

Yogurt or buttermilk: 60 grams of yogurt or buttermilk is a good replacer for an egg and you can try it out in making your egg less muffins, cakes and cupcakes.