The alkaline diet not only helps you lose weight but also claims to prevent chronic conditions like arthritis and cancer. The theory behind this acidic diet is that certain foods are bad for it. This diet restricts you from eating meat, wheat, sugar and all processed foods. Instead it advocates the consumption of foods that make your body more alkaline. This is what helps you lose weight according to enthusiasts. The only problem with this diet is that it is not an easy one. You will have to give up many of your favourite foods and go without your sugary treats. Another problem is that it allows only plant-based proteins. This may lead to a deficiency and you may need to take supplements to make up for it. Also, this diet alone will not make you healthy. You will also need to exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Foods that you can have in the alkaline diet

This is a vegetarian diet. Almost all fruits and vegetables are allowed. You can also include soybeans, tofu, a few nuts and seeds and legumes to your diet.

What you can’t have

All kinds of dairy products are banned in this diet. You will also have to stay away from eggs, meat, most grains and all processed foods. Peanuts, walnuts and fish are also not allowed here. Junk food is a big no as are sugary treats. Alcohol and caffeine are also not allowed in the alkaline diet. This diet is also good for vegans because it does not include any dairy products.

The alkaline diet for weight loss

This diet includes healthy food that can help you lose weight. It recommends a lott of fruits and vegetables. This can induce healthy weight loss. Besides, a sugar and alcohol-free diet is naturally good for your waistline.

Health benefits of the alkaline diet

This diet can help people with heart ailments. It contains all the right foods that can lower your blood pressure levels and bad cholesterol. Besides, losing weight will significantly bring down your risk of diabetes and osteoarthritis. It is also recommended for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. But before adopting this diet, it will be best to consult your doctor first.