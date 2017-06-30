Once a chubby kid, Alia Bhatt lost oodles of weight and now looks super fit. But she did not do it overnight, the Raazi actress had to work extremely hard for a couple of years to get the toned body. She incorporated small changes in your diet to get the slender frame. To look super skinny for Udta Punjab, she took help from a well-known nutritionist, Rujuta Diekar to get into shape. Since she had to lose a lot, she was asked to be a strict but healthy diet. Also Read - Take cues from Alia Bhatt to get a glowing skin the healthy way

Alia Busts Diet Fads With Rujuta Diwekar

Alia Bhatt herself revealed her diet secrets and also busted some of the biggest diet fads. Here's everything you need to know:

Measuring Food And Eating

You do not need to measure how much protein, healthy fats, or carbs you are eating in a day. Instead, you should relish your food. When you are eating, it should be just you and your food. Rujuta advises not to overthink about food or fear food. Eat what you feel like eating. If it is raining, you must just go ahead and grab that bhajia and chai.

Eating Rice At Night

Eating rice at night is not going to make you any heavier. What you need to take care of is your portion. Alia swears Thai curry and rice for dinner when she is travelling. Rice is easy to digest, and the spices added in Thai curry are known to boost metabolism.

Eating Exotic Foods For Weight Loss

Another fad that she breaks is you will only stay in shape if you eat exotic foods like quinoa and avocado. You need to eat local food to lose weight and stay healthy. Alia sticks to dahi rice and pickle when in India and she is not travelling.

Cutting Down On Salt To Lose Weight

Alia talks about how most of us try to cut down on salt and sugar to lose weight. Yes, cutting down on salt helps you get rid of that water retention but eliminating salt can be very dangerous. You can get a lot of cramps and get very hypertensive. The right amount of salt is required for the proper functioning of your muscles and brain. Only make sure that you get your salt from local sources instead of getting it from packaged foods that also contain a lot of other harmful additives.

You need to eat only brown rice or brown bread to stay in shape. Rice is easy to digest, and whether you eat brown rice or red rice it is not going to make any difference. Remember if you want to eat light yet filling dinner, white rice can be the best choice.

Dairy Is Not Good For You

The idea is simple if you can digest dairy, eat it and if you cannot, avoid it. So, if you love milk, just drink it. It will not make you fat. You should just stop counting the fat percentage in milk and stop picking up skimmed and low-fat milk. Just go for organic milk instead of the packaged ones.

You Must Go Gluten-Free

If you look at gluten-free products, you are still consuming the same ingredients which are just more expensive. So ideally, there is no need to go gluten-free if your body can digest gluten.

Alia Bhatt’s Go-To Diet Secrets