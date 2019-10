You might want to celebrate with few drinks but be aware of all calories it will bring with it.

Festive season calls for parties and celebrations and needless to say, alcohol is the main party starter. It’s common to bond over alcohol during parties and people do enjoy a drink or two while bonding. It’s a nice way to break ice a coffee has been now unfortunately restricted as an ‘evening beverage.’ But do you know how many calories are you consuming with each drink?

When any alcohol is mixed with a supporting beverage, its calorie count increases. However even if you are having it plain water or soda, you aren’t consuming any less calorie. Yes, it’s true! So, if you plan to maintain some weight goals around the festivals, you might need to think twice about alcohol. Also, if you consider additional factors that accompany each drinking session, you’ll realise you are taking in more calories than you know.

Calories count for types of alcohol

If you look at the calorie table for each drink—a 45ml of whiskey peg gives around 105 calories while 350ml of light beer will cost you 110 calories. So, if you think you have chosen a healthier option by going for whiskey over beer, that’s not any better. Now, if in your mind you are considering opting for vodka or gin, 45ml of any of these will give you equal calories i.e. 96. However, 150ml of champagne could be better choice with just 96 calories. Liquor does nothing good apart from adding to your ‘class’ perhaps. 45ml of almost all coffee liquors will add around 137 calories to your total count. Wines—red or white—both are costly deals for your body with 147ml of serving having around 125 calories.

Calorie count for different cocktails

With these numbers you are now probably aware of how much you can save your body from when choosing not to drink. Now imagine, opting for cocktails or adding colas to your drink. Yes, keep adding those calories to your alcohol and you’ll know. If we talk about cocktails, every season’s favourite gin tonic, around 240ml of this drink has more than 160 calories. Rum cola, winter staple for those who change their preferences with season, 240ml has around 170 calories. Whereas 90ml of whiskey sour, bloody martini, cosmopolitan, margarita and pina colada add over 200 calories.

How quitting alcohol can aid weight loss?

As said, when you are drinking, you’re not just adding alcohol calories but additional calories with snacks and food. Also, alcohol can disrupt normal body functioning that can also lead to weight gain. Here’s how drinking can make you gain weight.

Carb riot in form of snacks: Alcohol makes you crave for carbs. You’d want to have those kebabs and fried bites when you are drinking. Packaged food like chips and frozen snacks (which by the way are double fired) like cheese sides and French fries do more harm when taken with alcohol. Also, even though you are taking a lot of calories with each drink, it doesn’t kill your appetite. You still feel hungry which means double calorie-intake.

Disrupted metabolism: Alcohol and metabolism doesn’t get along. Our body has a tendency to use alcohol first to produce energy. Therefore, carbs and fats that are consumed with eat are left which get stored in our body. This results in excessive weight gain.

Lesser energy: On the following day of drink, you are usually less active. This is what’s usually called ‘hangover’ may disrupt your sleep, cause dehydration and headaches. All these factors cause weight gain because normal functioning of the body gets messed.

How to modulate alcohol intake?

While it’s a better option to quit drinking, we understand how you want to celebrate at times with a drink or two. Though we are not encouraging you to drink, here’s how you can modulate the calorie-intake.

Switch to less-sugary mocktail or lemon water: While you accompany your friends and peers in celebrations with one drink, you can think of switching to a healthier drink for the second one. Go for coconut water, fresh juice or lemon water to save on some extra calories.

Cut on carbs: Even if you are drinking, try not to gorge on friend or carb-rich snacks. Save on those calories while you drink your heart out. Have nuts or diet snacks which are usually in the snack menu these days.

Keep a ‘no’ response ready: You may also face some social pressure when you plan not to drink in a party. For some, drinking is the only way to enjoy. If you have accompanied your friends with one drink, you can firmly say no for the second. ‘Hold the drink’ is another fine idea to go through the evening with lesser number of drinks.