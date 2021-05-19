As per Ayurveda, your body is made of five elements: fire, earth, water, air and ether. The Ayurvedic ‘fire’ also denotes the digestive fire, which regulates digestion and improves metabolism. It is believed that when Agni is strong, then your digestive system also works properly. This helps create and maintain healthy tissues and helps it get rid of waste products. However, when Agni is poor or low, it leads to digestive problems, leading to health problems. Keeping this in mind, Ayurveda creates a healthy mix of Agni tea that offers a multitude of health benefits. Also Read - Try Shilpa Shetty's homemade immunity-boosting tea to beat seasonal cough

Health Benefits Of ‘Agni Tea’

Here are some of the reasons why you should include Agni tea in your regimen:

Aids Digestion

Do you suffer from digestive issues? It is believed that ingredients in 'Agni tea' such as ginger, rock salt, and lemon juice help improve digestion. It is also known as a detox drink that cleans the body, which helps restore digestion or Agni.

Boosts Metabolism

Metabolism is the process in which the food you eat is converted into energy required for the body to thrive. It is the rate at which your body burns the calories to keep you fit and healthy. Rock salt, cayenne pepper and ginger in this tea can help boost metabolism and improve overall health.

Reduces False Hunger And Aid Weight Loss

If weight loss is your goal, then you can opt for ‘Agni tea’. It has a cleansing effect on your bowel and helps control false hunger, which in turn, will aid weight loss. This drink also helps clean out all the toxins from the body, which helps in losing weight.

Detoxifies Your Body

One way to keep diseases at bay is to detox your body, and this tea may help. As per Ayurveda, consuming this drink helps cleanse your body by eliminating toxins from the body and aiding in weight loss.

Good Source Of Vitamin A And C

Vitamin A is an essential vitamin that ensures the normal functioning of your organs and immune system. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that helps boost antioxidant levels, reduce blood pressure, protect gut health, improve iron absorption, boost immunity, and reduce heart disease and dementia risk. Ingredients present in this drink are high in vitamin A and C, improving overall health.

How To Make ‘Agni Tea’?

Here is a simple recipe of Agni tea you can try:

Ingredients: 1 l water, half-pinch of cayenne pepper, two minced ginger root, two tablespoons of rock salt, one teaspoon of lemon juice and two tablespoons honey.

How to make: Heat the water in a pan and add all the ingredients, except lemon juice. Give it a good stir and let it boil for about 20 minutes. Let it cool down and strain the tea. Add the lemon juice and drink it.

Note: While it is a healthy drink, it is better to consult your doctor before including it in your daily regimen.