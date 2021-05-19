As per Ayurveda your body is made of five elements: fire earth water air and ether. The Ayurvedic ‘fire’ also denotes the digestive fire which regulates digestion and improves metabolism. It is believed that when Agni is strong then your digestive system also works properly. This helps create and maintain healthy tissues and helps it get rid of waste products. However when Agni is poor or low it leads to digestive problems leading to health problems. Keeping this in mind Ayurveda creates a healthy mix of Agni tea that offers a multitude of health benefits. Health Benefits Of 'Agni Tea'